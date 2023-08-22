 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Forecast Latest: Will Flash PMIs Spark Action in EUR/USD, EUR/JPY?
2023-08-22 13:30:00
US Dollar Looks Tired Ahead of Jackson Hole: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-08-22 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Modest Chinese Stimulus Triggers Demand Concerns
2023-08-22 12:08:26
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jul 27, 2023 when Oil - US Crude traded near 79.61.
2023-08-22 00:23:40
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Jackson Hole Preview: Where to Next for the Fed?
2023-08-22 17:55:29
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,933.80.
2023-08-21 17:23:37
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Rally Gathers Pace but 200-Day MA Could Cap Gains
2023-08-22 10:30:22
Asia Day Ahead: Heavy-Lifting from US Tech Overnight as Nvidia Results in Focus
2023-08-22 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: Potential for More Pound Strength
2023-08-22 07:53:40
US Dollar Looks Tired Ahead of Jackson Hole: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-08-22 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Looks Tired Ahead of Jackson Hole: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-08-22 03:30:00
JPY Intervention Levels Assessed Ahead of Jackson Hole, Yen Offered
2023-08-21 14:44:50
More View More
Jackson Hole Preview: Where to Next for the Fed?

Jackson Hole Preview: Where to Next for the Fed?

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

SUMMARY & TALKING POINTS

  • Fed policy makers continue to grapple with inflation/labor dynamics.
  • Rates markets eye May/June for first rate cut.
  • Extreme levels present on USD & S&P 500.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

CENTRAL BANK FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Jackson Hole Economic Symposium for 2023 will run from the 24 – 26 August (see economic calendar below) and although other central bank and economic leaders will be present, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s address is the one to watch. The theme for this year is titled ‘Structural Shifts in the Global Economy’; a pertinent topic as banks look to move away from a high interest rate environment as many major economies begin to slow.

Leading up to the symposium, the US economy has shown signs of moderating inflation but remains far off the Fed’s 2% target level. The robust labor market has yet to show signs of significant weakness and has led to the present ‘higher for longer’ narrative.

VIEW MY RISK EVENT FOR THE WEEK: USD ON JACKSON HOLE SYMPOSIUM

US ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Looking at implied Fed funds futures below, money markets are pricing in a rate cut around May/June 2024 after being pushed forward from September 2023 just a few months ago.

IMPLIED FED FUNDS FUTURES

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

The US 10-year Treasury yield below has been in focus this week as yields reached 16-year highs. The bond market is positioned for sustained tight monetary policy conditions and any major change from Jerome Powell will surprise markets.

US 10-YEAR TREASURY YIELD

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, TradingView

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Macro Fundamentals

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

JACKSON HOLE 2022

Last years symposium saw Fed Chair Powell emphasizing the need to tackle inflation with reference to simultaneous moderation in the labor market as well as a reduction in growth. Many of this has played out as expected but the call for rates below 4% through 2023 is clearly far from current rates alongside a resilient employment backdrop.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT JACKSON HOLE 2023?

With the US economy showing unexpected resilience (particularly via the labor market), it is difficult to see Fed Chair Jerome Powell reorientating the current rhetoric to one of a more accommodative stance considering recent US economic data. Inflation will almost certainly be a key topic for speakers reflecting on the progress made globally, recessionary concerns in certain regions as well as the impact of China on the global market outlook. Thus far, China has underdelivered on their post-COVID lockdown recovery leaving commodity prices on the backfoot.

The robust US jobs market should also feature as major contributor to core inflation and with no signs of weakness just yet, the Fed may be forced to maintain the current rhetoric.

MARKET REACTIONS

DOLLAR INDEX (DXY) DAILY CHART

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide
 image4.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, TradingView

Daily DXY price action above could indicate an opposing view relative to fundamental factors with the index approaching overbought territory on the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Prices are also hovering around some key levels including the 200-day moving average (blue) and nearing the 104.00 psychological handle. Any dovish slant in guidance from Jackson Hole could result in a pullback lower towards subsequent support zones.

Key resistance levels:

  • 104.00
  • 103.68

Key support levels:

  • 200-day MA
  • 102.50

S&P 500 DAILY CHART

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide
 image5.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, TradingView

The SPX daily chart above is in an interesting space as higher rates have yet to effect a notable fall in prices. Currently, AI optimism is keeping the index elevated but short-term directional bias will be initiated post-conference.

Key resistance levels:

  • 4512.14
  • 50-day MA (yellow)
  • 4400.00

Key support levels:

  • 4325.28
  • 4200.00

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Week Ahead: Gold, US Dollar, Nasdaq 100, Treasury Yields, Jackson Hole, China
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, US Dollar, Nasdaq 100, Treasury Yields, Jackson Hole, China
2023-08-20 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Nasdaq 100, RBNZ, FOMC Minutes, CPI
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Nasdaq 100, RBNZ, FOMC Minutes, CPI
2023-08-13 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: British Pound, Euro, Gold, US Dollar, CPI and GDP Data
Markets Week Ahead: British Pound, Euro, Gold, US Dollar, CPI and GDP Data
2023-08-06 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Australian Dollar, RBA, NFPs
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, Australian Dollar, RBA, NFPs
2023-07-30 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
US 500
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023
US Tech 100
Last updated: Aug 22, 2023