Is Canadian Dollar Getting Ripe for a Bounce? USD/CAD, EUR/CAD, GBP/CAD Price Action

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Vs US Dollar, British Pound, Euro - Outlook:

  • CAD supported by a hawkish Bank of Canada rate.
  • USD/CAD is attempting to break below a major sideway pattern.
  • How do the crosses GBP/CAD and EUR/CAD look?
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

The Canadian dollar looks set to resume its rise against some of its peers, thanks to a still-hawkish Bank of Canada (BoC) and a potential base building in oil prices.

BoC hiked its key overnight rate by 25 basis points to a 22-year high of 5.0% last week and left the door open for further tightening as it doesn’t expect inflation to return to its 2% target before the middle of 2025. Headline inflation slowed to 2.8% on-year in June from last year’s high of over 8%.

BoC’s preferred measures of core inflation, CPI-median, and CPI-trim, however, continue to remain sticky at 3.8% and 3.9% respectively. Markets are pricing in around 20% odds of another rate hike at its next meeting in September.

CAD has lagged in the recent rally in commodity currencies but has the scope to rise. Besides, a still-hawkish BoC, CAD has also been supported by a potential base building in oil prices as OPEC+ output cuts start to spill over. As a result, speculative positioning in CAD has turned to longs for the first time since late 2022. Moreover, technical charts agree.

USD/CAD Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

USD/CAD: Looming bearish break

USD/CAD’s minor rebound appears to be running out of steam, as highlighted in the previous update. See “Q3 Top Trade: Canadian Dollar Could Rise Further Against the US Dollar in the Third Quarter,” published July 5. The fall last week below the early-July low has opened the door for further weakness in USD/CAD. That’s because the pair’s fall in June below vital converged support around 1.3220-1.3320 has initially opened the gates toward the psychological 1.3000, potentially toward the August low of 1.2725.

GBP/CAD Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

GBP/CAD: Stiff barrier ahead

GBP/CAD’s rally has succumbed to resistance at the early-2022 high of 1.7375, slightly above major resistance on the 200-week moving average. Moreover, the retreat below immediate support at the May high of 1.7140 suggests the bullish pressure has faded in the short term. The odds of a drop toward the June low of 1.6620 are rising.

EUR/CAD Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

EUR/CAD: Feeble momentum on the rebound

EUR/CAD’s rebound from June has lacked steam – the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has barely budged even as the cross is near its 18-month high of 1.5100. The lack of upward momentum is a sign that the cross’ multi-month rally is showing signs of fatigue. This follows a failed attempt to rise past a tough hurdle at the late-2021 high of 1.5100. A retreat back toward the June low of 1.4280 can’t be ruled out.

Top Trading Opportunities in Q3
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

