 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend and Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP
2023-10-17 00:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Perks Up After Selloff but Geopolitics Create Risks. How?
2023-10-16 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Poised for a Move as US Dollar Pivots Amid Rising Risks. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-10-17 03:30:00
USD/CAD Slides as Oil Surprisingly Follows Suit on Potential US-Venezuela Oil Deal
2023-10-16 19:29:52
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Indices Moving Higher Despite Fears of Widening Middle East Conflict​​​​
2023-10-17 09:41:49
Dow & Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form, but CAC40 sees More Muted Gains
2023-10-12 09:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is the Worst Over for Gold/Silver? XAU/USD, XAG/USD Price Setups
2023-10-17 02:00:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Tempered Start for Gold
2023-10-16 07:58:55
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Breaking News: UK Earnings Ease in August, Sterling Heads Lower
2023-10-17 06:34:03
Pound Sterling Outlook: BoE Focused on Diverging Domestic Data
2023-10-16 14:42:36
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Poised for a Move as US Dollar Pivots Amid Rising Risks. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-10-17 03:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Price Setups
2023-10-14 04:00:00
More View More
​​​​Indices Moving Higher Despite Fears of Widening Middle East Conflict​​​​

​​​​Indices Moving Higher Despite Fears of Widening Middle East Conflict​​​​

IG, Sponsored Content

Share:

What's on this page

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

Dow Jones, Nikkei 225, and CAC 40 Analysis and Charts

​​​Dow targets 34,000

​The index moved back above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) on Monday, something that has eluded it since the second half of September. ​Monday’s session marked the revival of the move higher from the beginning of October, and a close above 34,000 could put the rally on a more secure footing. In the near term, the index will target the confluence of the 50-day and 100-day SMA,s and then beyond that the 35,000 area, which stymied progress in early September.

​ ​A reversal back below 33,500 could see fresh selling pressure emerge, and then the index may target 32,800 once more.

Dow Jones Daily Price​ Chart

How do Daily and Weekly Sentiment Changes Affect the Dow Jones?

Wall Street Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% 15% 6%
Weekly -16% 26% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Nikkei 225 rebound slows

​Japanese stocks fell sharply in their cash session on Monday, but futures rebounded during the US session, with some positive momentum continuing into Tuesday. ​This seems to have stalled the downward move for the time being, and now the index will look towards the 32,500 level, which contained upside progress last week.

​From there, the price may move on towards 33,500, the highs from early September. A close back below 31,500 would open the way to another test of the 200-day SMA.

Nikkei 225 Daily Price Chart

See our Q4 Top Trading Opportunities

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by IG
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

CAC 40 back above 7000

​The index gave back all the gains made in early October in two sessions last week, but it managed to stabilize above 7000 on Monday. ​However, the price will need to close above 7210 to suggest that a short-term low has been formed; price action since mid-September has seen selling pressure appear in this area, holding back upside progress. From there a move back to trendline resistance from the July highs could be contemplated.

​For the moment the selling appears to have paused, but a close below the late September low around 6944 could mark the beginning of a more bearish view.

CAC 40 Daily Price Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Slides as US Yields Rise Post CPI, More Downside Ahead?
S&P 500 Slides as US Yields Rise Post CPI, More Downside Ahead?
2023-10-12 19:07:04
Dow & Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form, but CAC40 sees More Muted Gains
Dow & Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form, but CAC40 sees More Muted Gains
2023-10-12 09:30:00
Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Latest – Haven Bid, Lower US Bond Yields Fuel Move Higher
Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Latest – Haven Bid, Lower US Bond Yields Fuel Move Higher
2023-10-11 12:39:09
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Trade Within or Close to Key Resistance
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Trade Within or Close to Key Resistance
2023-10-11 09:30:32
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Japan 225
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
France 40
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023