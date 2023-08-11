Indices Little-Changed After Post-US CPI Volatility​​​​

Article by IG Chief Market Analyst Chris Beauchamp

FTSE 100, DAX 40, Dow Jones Charts and Analysis

​​​FTSE 100 aiming to move above 7600

​The index managed to push its way above 7600 yesterday but was unable to hold these gains. ​A reversal below 7540 and the 50-day SMA would be a bearish development and signal that the sellers were in control once more. This might then open the way to a move to the lows of July around 7250.

​A close above 7600 would mark a more bullish event and then allow the price to contemplate a renewed move to 7700. This is where the July rally stalled, so a close above this level would add to the bullish view.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

​Dax moves back above 100-day MA

​European indices had gained in the wake of the US CPI reading, but then failed to hold their gains. The Dax succeeded in reaching the 50-day SMA again but then fell back. Early trading this morning has seen the index drop back slightly. Further losses would suggest a retest of 15,700, and then down to 15,500 and the July low.

​As throughout the past week, bulls will need a close above 16,000 to provide the necessary catalyst for a new move back to the record highs seen in July.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

Wall Street Bearish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 15% -5% 0% Weekly 10% -7% -3%

​Dow attempting to move higher again

​The Dow suffered a notable intraday reversal yesterday, after attempting to rally above 35,500 following the inflation reading. ​For the current weakness to turn into even a modest pullback to the 50-day SMA, the 35,060 level needs to be broken on a daily closing basis. This might then see further losses toward the June resistance level of 34,506.

​For the moment, however, price action still looks like consolidation, and continued activity above 35,000 will bolster bullish hopes that a new move higher can develop.

Dow Jones Daily Chart