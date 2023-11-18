Indices Forecast: S&P 500, Nasdaq Surge While FTSE Lags Behind

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Nov 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Retracement Incoming? Catalyst Needed if Bulls are to Remain in Control
2023-11-17 14:30:37
US Dollar Outlook Shaky as Yields Tank, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-11-17 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Nov 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Latest – US Crude Trying to Nudge Higher After Another Week of Heavy Losses
2023-11-17 13:00:41
Oil Price Outlook: Brent and WTI Suffer Further Losses
2023-11-16 17:42:52
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Nov 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Continue their Rally
2023-11-16 11:00:42
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC 40 Gains Slow ahead of US Inflation Data
2023-11-14 10:00:53
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Nov 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breaks Out as Yields Sink, Fed Pivot Hopes Build
2023-11-16 19:05:00
Gold Prices Gain On More Signs Global Inflation Rolling Over
2023-11-15 15:30:29
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Nov 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook Shaky as Yields Tank, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-11-17 00:30:00
Pound Sterling Update: GBP/USD Uptrend in Focus
2023-11-16 09:41:19
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Nov 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Weekly Forecast: Cautious Ueda Leaves Yen Exposed
2023-11-18 01:00:04
Yen Update: What’s Behind the Recent Yen Strength?
2023-11-17 11:42:00
More View More
Indices Forecast: S&P 500, Nasdaq Surge While FTSE Lags Behind

Indices Forecast: S&P 500, Nasdaq Surge While FTSE Lags Behind

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Weekly Indices Forecast (SPX, NDX, FTSE)

  • Bullish S&P 500: Early signs of consolidation and a quiet week could slow the advance but momentum very much in favour of a bullish continuation
  • Bullish Nasdaq: Tech stocks respond well to lower US yields, USD
  • Bullish FTSE 100: Energy stocks weigh on the index but bullish move yet to be invalidated
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Weekly Forecast: Bullish

The bias heading into next week was a close call between ‘neutral’ and ‘bullish’. Arguments in favour of a neutral stance would point to recent price consolidation and the RSI on the cusp of oversold territory. Also, next week’s FOMC minutes could reveal further attention being placed on tighter financial conditions and a more balanced outlook concerning the risks of doing too little and too much in the fight to bring down inflation.

Weaker US data including Tuesday’s CPI data - which revealed more progress in inflation (headline and core measures) - has released some more steam out of the US dollar, adding to the risk on sentiment in equities.

With markets now almost entirely focused on rate cuts in 2024, next week’s quiet schedule is likely to favour the prevailing narrative of deteriorating data and rate cuts in 2024, contradicting the ‘higher for longer’ position held by the Fed.

Positive momentum could see price action testing 4540 next week with the yearly high of 4607 the next level of interest. There is a risk that next week could be one of introspection as markets digest the recent advance which could promote some profit taking and a calmer trading week, especially if the RSI heads into overbought territory. Support comes in at 4450.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Nasdaq 100 Weekly Forecast: Bullish

Financial conditions are essentially easing as US bond yields have fallen just shy of 60 bps on the 10-year and 41 bps on the 2-year, accompanied by rising equity markets. Risk sentiment has therefore turned very bullish and has been buoyed by weaker incoming data.

The Nasdaq has made multiple gaps higher, rising well above prior resistance at 15,285, now about to test the yearly high of 15,932. The index has just closed out a third straight week of gains and the yearly high will pose a decent challenge for the current bullish momentum. Support lies at 15,285 once again as the RSI nears overbought territory.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Markets have moved very quickly to price in nearly 100 basis points worth of rate cuts in 2024. That is double what the Fed anticipates according to the latest Fed dot plot readings showing a drop of just 50 bps in comparison.

Fed Funds Futures’ Implied Interest Rate Probabilities

image3.png

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

If you're puzzled by trading losses, why not take a step in the right direction? Download our guide, "Traits of Successful Traders," and gain valuable insights to steer clear of common pitfalls that can lead to costly errors.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Richard Snow
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

FTSE 100 Weekly Forecast: Bullish

The FTSE 100 has risen off the recent swing low but its rise is miniscule compared to high-flying US indices. That is in part due to the energy sector being weighed down by lower oil prices and a general lack of tech stocks which tend to exhibit a sensitivity to easing interest rate expectations.

The FTSE ended the week on a strong footing, rising just over 1.2% on Friday, surpassing 7504 and entertaining a move towards the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and 7640. The UK Autumn Statement is due to be released by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, alongside forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) on Wednesday. This of course, could provide some volatility to the index and the pound sterling but apart from this, economic data for the week remains very light. Support lies at 7420 and even 7305.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The FTSE has struggled to advance to the same degree as US indices due to the energy sector weighing on the bourse amid falling oil prices. Advances in other prominent sectors like financials and materials (miners) did show progress this week but posted low single digit gains as a whole.

FTSE 100 Weekly Performance by Sector (13 Nov – 17 Nov)

image5.png

Source: Refinitiv, Daily FX

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro (EUR) Weekly Forecast: Will EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Continue to Rally?
Euro (EUR) Weekly Forecast: Will EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Continue to Rally?
2023-11-18 09:00:44
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Vulnerable, Reliant On US Dollar Weakness
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Vulnerable, Reliant On US Dollar Weakness
2023-11-17 17:30:18
US Dollar Outlook Hinges on US Inflation, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
US Dollar Outlook Hinges on US Inflation, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2023-11-12 09:00:00
Gold, Silver Weekly Forecast: Precious Metals Susceptible to Sell-off
Gold, Silver Weekly Forecast: Precious Metals Susceptible to Sell-off
2023-11-12 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Nov 17, 2023
US Tech 100
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Nov 17, 2023
FTSE 100
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Nov 17, 2023