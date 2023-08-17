HK/China Equities Test the Line in the Sand; Hang Seng, CSI 300 Price Setups

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Vulnerable Against a Runaway US Dollar with Treasury Yields Jumping
2023-08-17 03:30:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Under Pressure on Stout US Economic Data
2023-08-16 14:30:46
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: Chinese Data, Strong USD Weigh on Oil Prices
2023-08-16 15:46:23
Crude Oil Collapses as China Woes and US Dollar Strength Take its Toll
2023-08-16 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100, Dow and Hang Seng All Come Under Pressure
2023-08-15 09:30:05
Market relief in Wall Street amid China’s jitters: Russell 2000, Straits Times Index, AUD/USD
2023-08-15 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Flirts with $1900 Support as Fed Minutes Loom
2023-08-16 08:00:05
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Remains at Risk Amid Bullish Retail Traders
2023-08-15 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rises, Sticky UK Inflation Says BoE Has More To Do
2023-08-16 16:30:19
GBP Breaking News: UK Inflation Remains Sticky, September Hike Likely
2023-08-16 06:35:48
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecasts: USD/JPY and GBP/JPY Latest Price Outlooks
2023-08-16 13:08:02
Japanese Yen Losing Streak Showing Signs of Exhaustion, Will USD/JPY Cave?
2023-08-15 23:00:00
More View More
HK/China Equities Test the Line in the Sand; Hang Seng, CSI 300 Price Setups

HK/China Equities Test the Line in the Sand; Hang Seng, CSI 300 Price Setups

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

HANG SENG, CSI 300 Index- Outlook:

  • The Hang Seng Index has reversed course after failing to break above key resistance.
  • The CSI 300 index is testing a crucial support.
  • What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch?
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

China/Hong Kong equities are testing crucial support areas that could define the trend for the next few weeks, possibly months.

In recent weeks, China/Hong Kong equities have shown tentative signs of base building, but have lacked the much-needed follow-through upward momentum. For more discussion on this, see “HK/China Equities Attempt to Build Base on Stimulus Hopes; Hang Seng, CSI 300 Price Setups,” published August 1.

As a result, the Hang Seng Index and the CSI 300 index are now testing the lower end of the recent range amid a faltering economy and a prolonged slowdown in the property market. Tight liquidity conditions have weighed on the real estate sector, dragging down the broader index.

Chinese authorities have pledged to support the fragile post-Covid economy recovery, focusing on boosting domestic demand, confidence and preventing risks. Authorities have also responded with a series of stimulus measures, but those measures haven’t boosted confidence yet.

Hang Seng Index Monthly Chart

image1.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

As highlighted in the previous update, attractive valuations compared with some of its peers, generally oversold conditions, and higher risk premia (according to some estimates, pessimism toward China is at extreme levels) argue for a turnaround in Hong Kong/China equities. The catalysts, however, appear to be lacking.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

Hang Seng: Now or never moment

A failed attempt to rise past a key ceiling at the mid-June high of 20155 has put the Hang Seng Index (HSI) back within its well-established range since June. As highlighted in the previous update, a break above 20155 is crucial for the base-building view to hold. The index is now testing the lower edge of the range at about 18000. The next support is around the November 2022 low of 16830.

CSI 300 Index Weekly Chart

image3.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

While it would be premature to assume a lower break, a decisive fall below the support would raise the odds that the November 2022-January 2023 rebound is over, shifting the balance of risks toward the downside. On the upside, a crack above 20155 is needed for the immediate bearish risks to fade.

CSI 300 Index Daily Chart

image4.png

Chart Created Using TradingView

CSI 300: At a crucial support

The CSI 300 index has surrendered all of its gains after a failed attempt to decisively rise above the stiff hurdle at the June high of 3968. As highlighted in the previous update, unless the index surpasses the immediate ceiling at the February high of 4268, the path of least resistance remains sideways to down.

It is now testing crucial support at the June low of 3780. Any break below could pave the way toward 3675 initially, possibly the October low of 3495.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Hawkish Tilt in Fed Minutes, While Trade Data in Asia Weakened: Gold, USD/SGD, US Dollar
Hawkish Tilt in Fed Minutes, While Trade Data in Asia Weakened: Gold, USD/SGD, US Dollar
2023-08-17 02:00:00
S&P 500 Below 50-day MA, VIX up 11% as Market Caution Persists: S&P 500, NZD/USD, GBP/USD
S&P 500 Below 50-day MA, VIX up 11% as Market Caution Persists: S&P 500, NZD/USD, GBP/USD
2023-08-16 01:30:00
Asia Day Ahead: Cautious Tone to Start the Week: Brent crude, China A50, USD/JPY
Asia Day Ahead: Cautious Tone to Start the Week: Brent crude, China A50, USD/JPY
2023-08-14 02:30:00
Asia Day Ahead: Subdued Start in Asia as Wall Street Rally Fizzles
Asia Day Ahead: Subdued Start in Asia as Wall Street Rally Fizzles
2023-08-11 02:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Hong Kong HS50
Last updated: Aug 17, 2023