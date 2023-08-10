 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Different Set-Ups for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY
2023-08-10 00:30:00
Euro Outlook Improves on Bank Tax Clarity: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/AUD
2023-08-09 12:10:55
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Catapults to New Highs While the US Dollar Steadies Ahead of CPI. Higher WTI?
2023-08-10 05:00:00
Crude Oil on Course for a 7-Week Winning Streak as Retail Traders Remain Bearish
2023-08-09 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Move Higher in Early Trading
2023-08-09 09:30:30
​​​​FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Losses Stemmed for Now​​​​
2023-08-07 09:30:02
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
High Real Yields Starting to Bite Gold? XAU/USD Price Setup Ahead of US CPI
2023-08-10 03:30:00
Gold, Silver Techs: Precious Metals Ease Despite Softer USD, Yields
2023-08-09 16:14:37
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pressured British Pound Holds On Above $1.27 As US CPI Data Loom
2023-08-09 17:30:12
US Dollar Climbs as Risks Swirl and Sterling Struggles for Traction. Lower GBP/USD?
2023-08-09 00:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Catapults to New Highs While the US Dollar Steadies Ahead of CPI. Higher WTI?
2023-08-10 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Losing Ground to US Dollar, Will USD/JPY Hold at Resistance?
2023-08-09 23:00:00
More View More
High Real Yields Starting to Bite Gold? XAU/USD Price Setup Ahead of US CPI

High Real Yields Starting to Bite Gold? XAU/USD Price Setup Ahead of US CPI

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD – Price Action & Outlook:

  • Gold appears to be losing ground amid rising real yields.
  • Most recently, XAU/USD has fallen below key support, accentuating downside risks.
  • What are the key levels to watch in XAU/USD?
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Higher real rates could be starting to finally weigh on gold prices. Real yields have been elevated on rising nominal interest rates, moderating price pressures/inflation expectations amid the growing perception of the ‘higher-for-longer-rates’ theme.

Gold Vs US 10-Year TIPS yield

image1.png

Source Data: Bloomberg; chart created in Microsoft Excel

In contrast, gold has stayed broadly in a range, widening the gap with real yields. Gold is a non-interest, non-coupon-bearing asset, and positive real yields tend to increase the opportunity cost of holding the zero-yielding yellow metal.

XAU/USD 240-minute Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

On technical charts, XAU/USD fall below crucial converged support, including the mid-July low of 1945 and the late-July lows of 1953, has opened the way toward the June low of 1892 – a risk pointed out in the previous update. See “Gold and Silver Forecast: Rate Hikes Weigh on XAU/USD, XAG/USD,” published July 30. The lower-top-lower-bottom sequence since xx indicates the early July rebound is over (see the 240-minute chart).

XAU/USD Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

This follows a failed attempt in mid-July to rise above stiff resistance at the early-June high of 1983, slightly below the upper edge of the Ichimoku cloud on the daily charts – a risk pointed out in late July. See “Is Gold’s Rebound Over Ahead of FOMC? XAU/USD Price Setups,” published July 25.

XAG/USD Weekly Chart

image4.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

XAU/USD is now testing a vital cushion on the 200-day moving average, the June low, and the lower edge of a rising channel since early 2023 (see the weekly chart). Any break below could pave the way toward the February low of 1805. Importantly, it would reinforce the bearish developments on higher timeframe charts in recent months. See “Gold Could Find It Tough to Crack $2000”,published March 28, and “Gold Weekly Forecast: Is it Time to Turn Cautious on XAU/USD?” published April 16.

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Pressured British Pound Holds On Above $1.27 As US CPI Data Loom
Pressured British Pound Holds On Above $1.27 As US CPI Data Loom
2023-08-09 17:30:12
Euro Outlook Improves on Bank Tax Clarity: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/AUD
Euro Outlook Improves on Bank Tax Clarity: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/AUD
2023-08-09 12:10:55
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP and GBP/NZD Outlooks
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP and GBP/NZD Outlooks
2023-08-09 07:59:57
US Dollar Climbs as Risks Swirl and Sterling Struggles for Traction. Lower GBP/USD?
US Dollar Climbs as Risks Swirl and Sterling Struggles for Traction. Lower GBP/USD?
2023-08-09 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 10, 2023