Has the US dollar Rally Hit Limits? DXY Index Fractals, Price Action

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend and Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP
2023-10-17 00:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Perks Up After Selloff but Geopolitics Create Risks. How?
2023-10-16 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Poised for a Move as US Dollar Pivots Amid Rising Risks. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-10-17 03:30:00
USD/CAD Slides as Oil Surprisingly Follows Suit on Potential US-Venezuela Oil Deal
2023-10-16 19:29:52
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form, but CAC40 sees More Muted Gains
2023-10-12 09:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
2023-10-10 18:23:54
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is the Worst Over for Gold/Silver? XAU/USD, XAG/USD Price Setups
2023-10-17 02:00:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Tempered Start for Gold
2023-10-16 07:58:55
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling Outlook: BoE Focused on Diverging Domestic Data
2023-10-16 14:42:36
Cable at the Mercy of the Dollar, UK jobs and Inflation Data Next
2023-10-13 09:39:51
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Poised for a Move as US Dollar Pivots Amid Rising Risks. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-10-17 03:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Price Setups
2023-10-14 04:00:00
More View More
Has the US dollar Rally Hit Limits? DXY Index Fractals, Price Action

Has the US dollar Rally Hit Limits? DXY Index Fractals, Price Action

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Share:

USD, US DOLLAR, DXY INDEX - Outlook:

  • Market diversity appears to be running low in the DXY Index, suggesting overcrowding.
  • ﻿Having said that, US exceptionalism is still intact.
  • What is the outlook on the greenback and the signposts to watch?

If you're puzzled by trading losses, why not take a step in the right direction? Download our guide, "Traits of Successful Traders," and gain valuable insights to steer clear of common pitfalls that can lead to costly errors.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

The US dollar’s rally is looking stretched on some measures, including market diversity, on the growing conviction that the US interest rates have pivoted.

Key US Federal Reserve officials sounded less hawkish last week, indicating that the jump in US Treasury yields has done some of the Fed’s tightening for it and proceeding carefully with any further increases in the benchmark federal funds rate. As a result, the market-implied pricing for the US terminal rate has fallen sharply. Markets will now be looking for a confirmation from Fed Chair Jerome Powell later this week if the US central bank has indeed pivoted.

Minutes of the last FOMC meeting showed increased concern about the risks of hiking too much, though members agree that there is still work to do with key measures of inflation remaining well above their target. Moreover, the conflict in the Middle East lowers the bar for immediate tightening. The market is pricing in around a 90% chance that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged at its Oct. 31-Nov. 1 meeting.

DXY Index Index Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Interestingly, market diversity, as measured by fractal dimensions, appears to be low as the DXY Index hit a multi-month high last month. Fractal dimensions measure the distribution of diversity. When the measure hits the lower bound, typically 1.25-1.30 depending on the market, it indicates extremely low diversity as market participants bet in the same direction, raising the odds of at least a pause or even a price reversal. For the DXY Index, the 65-day fractal dimension has fallen below the threshold of 1.25, flashing a red flag. See the chart with previous instances when the indicator fell below the 1.25 threshold.

DXY Index Weekly Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

On technical charts, the index is testing major resistance on the upper edge of the Ichimoku cloud on the daily charts, near the March high of 105.90. However, for the immediate upward pressure to fade, the index would need to fall below initial support at last week’s low of 105.50.

DXY Index Daily Chart

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Beyond the short term, the outperformance of the US economy relative to the rest of the world coupled with a relatively hawkish Fed compared with its peers have been key drivers for the USD. Jobs data earlier this month highlighted that the US economy remains on a solid footing. Unless US exceptionalism reverses, the US dollar could stay well bid even if there is convergence of monetary policy.

Looking for actionable trading ideas? Download our top trading opportunities guide packed with insightful tips for the fourth quarter!

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Is the Worst Over for Gold/Silver? XAU/USD, XAG/USD Price Setups
Is the Worst Over for Gold/Silver? XAU/USD, XAG/USD Price Setups
2023-10-17 02:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Falls After Inflation Data, but NZD/USD Remains Above Key Support
New Zealand Dollar Falls After Inflation Data, but NZD/USD Remains Above Key Support
2023-10-16 23:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rallies Off Support but Trend Remains Bearish
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rallies Off Support but Trend Remains Bearish
2023-10-16 21:05:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Perks Up After Selloff but Geopolitics Create Risks. How?
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Perks Up After Selloff but Geopolitics Create Risks. How?
2023-10-16 16:00:00
Advertisement