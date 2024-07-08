 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro (EUR/USD) on Edge After Surprise French Election Result
2024-07-08 08:05:24
Euro Q3 Technical Forecast: A Mixed Picture for the Single Currency
2024-07-07 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast – Supply Looks Solid, But What About Demand?
2024-07-06 03:00:31
US Oil, Gold, DAX 40 Sentiment Updates
2024-07-04 15:00:30
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
​​​​​​Dow remains contained, while Nasdaq 100 edges up and Nikkei 225 retakes 40,000
2024-07-02 13:00:38
​​​​​​Dow holds above 39,000 and Nasdaq 100 stabilises, while Nikkei 225 aims to push higher
2024-06-27 12:00:46
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold (XAU/USD) Slips After the PBoC Step Back from Buying for the Second Month
2024-07-08 14:03:30
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since May 20, 2024 when Gold traded near 2,427.18.
2024-07-08 08:23:33
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound, FTSE Steady After Labour Landslide, US NFPs Now Key
2024-07-05 08:05:47
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Steady as the UK Goes to the Polls
2024-07-04 08:04:46
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Q3 Technical Outlook – Bearish Forces to Prevail in the End
2024-07-05 21:00:00
Japanese Yen Ticks Up As Nervy USDJPY Hovers Around Intervention Levels
2024-07-04 11:05:26
Gold (XAU/USD) Slips After the PBoC Step Back from Buying for the Second Month

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis and Chart

  • PBoC left its gold reserves untouched for the second consecutive month.
  • Gold’s multi-month range remains in play.

Gold prices are under slight pressure as China's central bank – the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) - holds off on purchases for the second straight month. This absence of a significant buyer – the PBoC have been a constant buyer of gold over the last 18 months - leaves the precious metal susceptible to profit-taking after last week’s NFP-inspired rally. The precious metal traded at a six-week high last Friday at just under $2,400/oz. but has drifted lower today after the weekend news.

US interest rate cut expectations nudged higher at the end of last week after the latest US Jobs Report suggested a hiring slowdown. While the headline NFP number was slightly higher than expected, the prior month’s revisions, and the increase in the jobless rate to 4.1%, more than outweighed the headline beat. There is now a 74% probability of a 25bp cut at the September 18th FOMC meeting with a further quarter-point cut priced in by the end of the year.

US Dollar Unchanged on Mixed US NFPs, Gold Grabs a Small Bid

image1.png

Data using Reuters Eikon

Gold remains rangebound and is currently sitting in the middle of a multi-month range. The 20- and 50-day simple moving averages remain supportive, while a clean break above $2,287/oz. would leave range resistance at $2,450/oz. under threat. A break below the two moving averages would leave $2,320/oz. as the next level of interest.

Gold Daily Price Chart

image2.png

Chart via TradingView

Retail trader data shows 51.73% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.07 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 7.45% higher than yesterday and 14.76% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.83% higher than yesterday and 17.61% higher than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 15% 0% 8%
Weekly -4% 12% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

