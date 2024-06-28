Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) – Updated Sentiment Analysis

Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) Sentiment Analysis and Charts

Gold: Traders Lean Bullish Despite Potential Price Decline

Silver: Retail Sentiment Signals Potential Price Decline

You can Download Retail Sentiment Data on a Range of Asset Classes:

Gold Mixed Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -16% 18% -5% Weekly 6% -7% 0%

Gold (XAU/USD) Trading Outlook: Conflicting Signals as Retail Sentiment Shifts

The latest IG retail trader data presents a nuanced picture for gold trading. With 57.34% of traders holding net-long positions and a long-to-short ratio of 1.34 to 1, the market appears bullish. However, our contrarian approach to crowd sentiment indicates potential downward pressure on gold prices.

Recent shifts in trader positioning add complexity to the outlook. Net-long positions have dropped 17.44% since yesterday but increased 3.80% over the past week. Conversely, net-short positions have surged 19.70% daily while declining 2.78% weekly. These conflicting trends contribute to a mixed trading bias for gold.

Gold Daily Price Chart

Recommended by Nick Cawley How to Trade Gold Get My Guide

Silver (XAG/USD) Latest: Retail Sentiment Reaches Extreme Levels

Current retail trader data reveals an exceptionally bullish stance on silver, with 85.36% of traders net-long and a striking 5.83 to 1 long-to-short ratio. However, this extreme sentiment may paradoxically suggest a potential decline in silver prices, as our analysis typically counters crowd positioning.

The bullish bias has intensified recently, with net-long traders increasing by 1.69% daily and 9.86% weekly. Meanwhile, net-short traders have decreased by 11.76% since yesterday and 24.81% over the week. These trends contribute to a strengthened silver-bearish contrarian trading bias, highlighting the importance of careful market analysis.

Silver Daily Price Chart

Charts via TradingView

Recommended by Nick Cawley Traits of Successful Traders Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold and Silver – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.