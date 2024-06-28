Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) – Updated Sentiment Analysis
Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) Sentiment Analysis and Charts
- Gold: Traders Lean Bullish Despite Potential Price Decline
- Silver: Retail Sentiment Signals Potential Price Decline
Gold (XAU/USD) Trading Outlook: Conflicting Signals as Retail Sentiment Shifts
The latest IG retail trader data presents a nuanced picture for gold trading. With 57.34% of traders holding net-long positions and a long-to-short ratio of 1.34 to 1, the market appears bullish. However, our contrarian approach to crowd sentiment indicates potential downward pressure on gold prices.
Recent shifts in trader positioning add complexity to the outlook. Net-long positions have dropped 17.44% since yesterday but increased 3.80% over the past week. Conversely, net-short positions have surged 19.70% daily while declining 2.78% weekly. These conflicting trends contribute to a mixed trading bias for gold.
Gold Daily Price Chart
Silver (XAG/USD) Latest: Retail Sentiment Reaches Extreme Levels
Current retail trader data reveals an exceptionally bullish stance on silver, with 85.36% of traders net-long and a striking 5.83 to 1 long-to-short ratio. However, this extreme sentiment may paradoxically suggest a potential decline in silver prices, as our analysis typically counters crowd positioning.
The bullish bias has intensified recently, with net-long traders increasing by 1.69% daily and 9.86% weekly. Meanwhile, net-short traders have decreased by 11.76% since yesterday and 24.81% over the week. These trends contribute to a strengthened silver-bearish contrarian trading bias, highlighting the importance of careful market analysis.
Silver Daily Price Chart
