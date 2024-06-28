 Skip to Content
News
Euro (EUR/USD) Latest – Renewed Volatility Ahead, US PCE and French Elections
2024-06-27 08:10:40
EUR/USD Latest: Polling Data Places Marine Le Pen’s Party in Top Spot
2024-06-25 08:15:51
News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
News
​​​​​​Dow holds above 39,000 and Nasdaq 100 stabilises, while Nikkei 225 aims to push higher
2024-06-27 12:00:46
Dow Surges and Nikkei 225 Moves Higher, but Nasdaq 100 Continues to Drop Back​​​​​​
2024-06-25 12:00:04
News
Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) – Updated Sentiment Analysis
2024-06-28 07:45:57
Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) - Retail Sentiment Analysis Update
2024-06-24 07:40:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest – Sterling Continues to Slide After Dovish BoE Turn
2024-06-21 10:30:00
Bank of England Leaves Rates Unchanged, Sterling and Gilt Yields Drift Lower
2024-06-20 11:37:39
News
USD/JPY Update: Why Markets Don’t Appear to be Buying the MoF Story
2024-06-26 15:30:02
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY - Latest Retail Sentiment Analysis
2024-06-25 16:30:29
Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) – Updated Sentiment Analysis

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) Sentiment Analysis and Charts

  • Gold: Traders Lean Bullish Despite Potential Price Decline
  • Silver: Retail Sentiment Signals Potential Price Decline

You can Download Retail Sentiment Data on a Range of Asset Classes:

of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -16% 18% -5%
Weekly 6% -7% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Gold (XAU/USD) Trading Outlook: Conflicting Signals as Retail Sentiment Shifts

The latest IG retail trader data presents a nuanced picture for gold trading. With 57.34% of traders holding net-long positions and a long-to-short ratio of 1.34 to 1, the market appears bullish. However, our contrarian approach to crowd sentiment indicates potential downward pressure on gold prices.

Recent shifts in trader positioning add complexity to the outlook. Net-long positions have dropped 17.44% since yesterday but increased 3.80% over the past week. Conversely, net-short positions have surged 19.70% daily while declining 2.78% weekly. These conflicting trends contribute to a mixed trading bias for gold.

Gold Daily Price Chart

image1.png
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Silver (XAG/USD) Latest: Retail Sentiment Reaches Extreme Levels

Current retail trader data reveals an exceptionally bullish stance on silver, with 85.36% of traders net-long and a striking 5.83 to 1 long-to-short ratio. However, this extreme sentiment may paradoxically suggest a potential decline in silver prices, as our analysis typically counters crowd positioning.

The bullish bias has intensified recently, with net-long traders increasing by 1.69% daily and 9.86% weekly. Meanwhile, net-short traders have decreased by 11.76% since yesterday and 24.81% over the week. These trends contribute to a strengthened silver-bearish contrarian trading bias, highlighting the importance of careful market analysis.

Silver Daily Price Chart

image2.png

Charts via TradingView

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold and Silver – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

