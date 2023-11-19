Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Forecast: Technical Hurdles to Halt Rally?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Nov 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Retracement Incoming? Catalyst Needed if Bulls are to Remain in Control
2023-11-17 14:30:37
US Dollar Outlook Shaky as Yields Tank, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-11-17 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Nov 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Latest – US Crude Trying to Nudge Higher After Another Week of Heavy Losses
2023-11-17 13:00:41
Oil Price Outlook: Brent and WTI Suffer Further Losses
2023-11-16 17:42:52
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Nov 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Continue their Rally
2023-11-16 11:00:42
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC 40 Gains Slow ahead of US Inflation Data
2023-11-14 10:00:53
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Nov 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Breaks Out as Yields Sink, Fed Pivot Hopes Build
2023-11-16 19:05:00
Gold Prices Gain On More Signs Global Inflation Rolling Over
2023-11-15 15:30:29
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Nov 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook Shaky as Yields Tank, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-11-17 00:30:00
Pound Sterling Update: GBP/USD Uptrend in Focus
2023-11-16 09:41:19
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Nov 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Weekly Forecast: Cautious Ueda Leaves Yen Exposed
2023-11-18 01:00:04
Yen Update: What’s Behind the Recent Yen Strength?
2023-11-17 11:42:00
More View More
Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Forecast: Technical Hurdles to Halt Rally?

Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Forecast: Technical Hurdles to Halt Rally?

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

GOLD, SILVER FORECAST:

GOLD, SILVER FORECAST: NEUTRAL

  • Gold and Silver Both Face Technical Hurdles to Start the Week.
  • US Data Continues, Will it Help Keep the Bullish Rally Alive?
  • Markets are Pricing in Rate Cuts as Early as May 2024, Expect this to Continually Change as Data Releases Continue.
  • To Learn More About Price Action,Chart PatternsandMoving Averages, Check out theDailyFX Education Series.

READ MORE: EUR/USD Price Forecast: Retracement Incoming? Catalyst Needed if Bulls are to Remain in Control

Gold prices enjoyed an excellent week up as much as 3.19% percent on Friday before a pullback in the US session saw the precious metal trading at $1981/oz at the time of writing.

For Tips and Tricks from the Experts Download the Complimentary Guide Below:

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Zain Vawda
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

US INFLATION AND FED COMMENTS

Gold prices benefitted early in the week as US CPI came in much better than expected which saw market expectations for rate cuts in 2024 improve. Markets are now pricing in a rate cut for May 2024 at 47.9% up from 29.6% a week ago. The selloff in US Yields also helped while the ongoing uncertainty form the Middle East continues. This saw Gold breach the $1950 handle and print a daily high of $1970.91. This was followed by uncertainty on Wednesday before another miss by US data on Thursday gave Gold a further push toward the $2000/oz mark.

image1.png

Source: CME FedWatch Tool

THE WEEK AHEAD: FEDERAL RESERVE MINUTES, FEDSPEAK AND US DATA

Heading into what is a shortened holiday week in the US and Gold faces risks from US data which could re-invigorate the US Dollar and drag Gold lower. Risk sentiment could also factor in as tensions in the Middle East show no signs of letting up either.

On the data front we have the release of the Federal Reserve Minutes which is unlikely to spring up any surprise. There have been positive signs since the previous Fed meeting, in terms of inflation and softening labor data in the US meaning any bullish rhetoric in the Fed minutes may be overlooked. There is also housing, durable goods orders and jobless claims numbers all due which could also see brief changes in sentiment toward the Dollar.

Taking all of the above into account any significant downside misses for the US and further labor market cooling could definitely see a further selloff in the US Dollar.

image2.pngA screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

TECHNICAL OUTLOOK AND FINAL THOUGHTS

Looking at the technical perspective and Gold is on course to close within a key range of resistance and given the selloff on Friday a further retracement could be possible in the early part of next week. The area between $1977-$1984 provides a host of confluences which continues to hold on a daily timeframe.

There is the Fib Retracement/discount level between 0.618-0.786 which is also in play and if the Friday high holds on Monday we could be in for a bit of a selloff to start the week. The only note of concern comes from looking at the moving averages as the 50-day MA is eyeing a cross above the 100-day MA in what would be a golden cross formation and a sign of buying momentum.

Key areas of support to pay attention come in around 1968.55, 1959.47 and 1950.00 may all provide support before this past week’s low print around 1931.65 comes into play.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart – November 17, 2023

Source: TradingView

Silver

Silver prices have also run into a key area of resistance and another test of the long-term descending trendline. This is the fourth touch of the descending trendline with every touch after the third usually increasing the likelihood of a break. However, the candlesticks are showing signs that the rally may be running out of steam as at one stage on Friday we had the daily candle trading as shooting star candle at some stage.

A retracement in the early part of the week in a similar vein to Gold cannot be ruled out. Initial support rests at 23.26 level where we also have the 100 and 200-day MAs resting and could prove to key for bullish continuation next week. If we are to break lower then we have support provided by the 20-day MA around the 23.00 mark and 50-day MA at the 22.68 mark.

Alternatively, if we do break above resistance of the descending trendline then we have the 24.33 level before the psychological 25.00 area comes into focus.

Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Support Levels

  • 23.26
  • 23.00
  • 22.68

Resistance Levels

  • 23.80
  • 24.32
  • 25.00

Silver (XAG/USD) Daily Chart – November 17, 2023

Source: TradingView

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Written by: Zain Vawda, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Indices Forecast: S&P 500, Nasdaq Surge While FTSE Lags Behind
Indices Forecast: S&P 500, Nasdaq Surge While FTSE Lags Behind
2023-11-18 17:00:04
Euro (EUR) Weekly Forecast: Will EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Continue to Rally?
Euro (EUR) Weekly Forecast: Will EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Continue to Rally?
2023-11-18 09:00:44
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Vulnerable, Reliant On US Dollar Weakness
British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: Vulnerable, Reliant On US Dollar Weakness
2023-11-17 17:30:18
US Dollar Outlook Hinges on US Inflation, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
US Dollar Outlook Hinges on US Inflation, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2023-11-12 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Nov 17, 2023
Silver
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Nov 17, 2023