EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bounces Off Confluence Support as Bulls Reemerge to Assert Market Control
2023-04-18 19:30:00
EUR/USD Nudges Higher, German ZEW Misses as Economic Sentiment Wanes
2023-04-18 09:38:43
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Canadian Inflation Reiterates BoC Outlook to Pause Rates
2023-04-18 13:25:22
Gold Prices Slip as US Dollar Regains Vigor, Oil Repelled by Cluster Resistance
2023-04-17 20:10:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Under Yield Pressure, Support Level Nears
2023-04-19 09:00:12
Gold Prices Gain as US Dollar Falls, Keep a Close Eye on Bearish Engulfing Follow-Through
2023-04-19 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: UK Inflation Holds Above 10% for the 7th Consecutive Month
2023-04-19 06:43:14
GBP Price Forecast: Things Get Tough for the BoE as UK Labor Data Surprises
2023-04-18 07:58:52
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Breaks Major Trendline Resistance as USD/CAD Defies Key Moving Average
2023-04-17 16:05:00
Japanese Yen Weekly Forecast: Bullish Triangle or Double Top for USD/JPY?
2023-04-17 05:50:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Under Yield Pressure, Support Level Nears

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Under Yield Pressure, Support Level Nears

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • US 3-month Treasury Bills yield in excess of 5%.
  • Gold is likely to test support. Will it hold?
From building for a test of a new all-time high to testing prior levels of resistance in a matter of a few days, gold traders need to re-assess the reasons behind the precious metals' move. The re-pricing of US rate expectations continues with short-dated yields continuing to push higher. The yield on the 3-month UST Bill is now above 5%, back at the highest level seen since January 2001, and up nearly 500 basis points from January 2022. This short-term rate re-pricing is weighing on gold.

US Treasury 3-Month Bill Yields Monthly Price Chart - April 19, 2023

image1.png

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Gold is now looking at an important support level near $1,961/oz, a prior level of resistance that turned into support. If this level is broken then the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,947/oz. comes into play. It is likely that this level will hold once the current bout of rising UST yields abates. Resistance is seen around $2,009/oz. before $2,048/oz.

Gold Price Daily Chart – April 19, 2023

image2.png

Chart via TradingView

Retail Traders Increase Net-Shorts Further

Retail trader data show 57.52% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.35 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 5.28% lower than yesterday and 0.95% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.52% higher than yesterday and 3.44% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

