Gold (XAU/USD) Price Probes Fresh Multi-Month Highs, More to Follow as NFPs Loom?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Breaks Out as EUR/USD Eyes ECB; Powell, BoC & NFP Loom
2024-03-03 18:00:00
Euro (EUR) Price Latest – EU Core Inflation Remains Sticky, EUR/USD Testing 1.0800 Again
2024-03-01 10:55:17
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip Back Despite Red-Sea Supply Worries
2024-02-27 14:41:18
Oil Price Outlook: Brent Crude, WTI Ease after Decent Recovery
2024-02-20 16:45:20
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Ease Back While Hang Seng Bounce Hits a Wall
2024-02-29 12:30:00
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Still Close to Highs, and Hang Seng Continues to Rally
2024-02-27 11:00:01
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Dec 02 when Gold traded near 2,071.86.
2024-03-04 09:23:35
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Probes Fresh Multi-Month Highs, More to Follow as NFPs Loom?
2024-03-04 09:02:08
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Breaks Out as EUR/USD Eyes ECB; Powell, BoC & NFP Loom
2024-03-03 18:00:00
Markets on Edge Before US PCE Data; Outlook – Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-02-28 23:35:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 4, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Recovers on Ueda's Dovish Remarks, Critical Tech Levels Ahead
2024-03-01 16:10:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Yen Appeal Proves Short-lived, Wage Data in Focus
2024-03-01 09:11:15
More View More
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Probes Fresh Multi-Month Highs, More to Follow as NFPs Loom?

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Probes Fresh Multi-Month Highs, More to Follow as NFPs Loom?

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Analysis and Chart

  • Gold rallies after US data miss.
  • Gold trades in heavily overbought territory.

Learn how to trade gold with our complimentary trading guide

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Most Read: Silver Tumbles Back Into Multi-Month Support Zone

Last Friday’s disappointing US data releases sent gold spinning higher and back to levels last seen back in December last year. The US ISM manufacturing PMI missed market forecasts by a wide margin, and remained in contraction territory, with new orders falling from 52.5 in January to 49.2 in February. The Michigan Consumer Sentiment report also disappointed, missing both last month’s reading and market forecasts, again by a margin.

image1.png

These two releases pushed US rate cut expectations marginally higher and sent short-dated US Treasury yields sliding. Market forecast pushed total rate cut expectations for 2024 to 88 basis points, from 83 pre-data, while two-year US Treasury yields fell by around 10 basis points to 4.52%.

US Treasury 2-Year Yield

image2.png

Ahead this week there are a few potentially market-moving data releases and events that need to be monitored. Fed chair Jerome Powell’s two-day testimony starts on Wednesday, the same day as noteworthy US ADP and Jolts data hits the screen. To end the week the monthly US Jobs Report (NFP) is released at 13:30 UK and will guide the dollar going into the weekend.

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

This move lower in US bond yields gave gold a push higher, helping it push through prior levels of resistance and back to highs last seen in December last year. The first of these resistance levels, $2,070/0z. will now start to act as support ahead of $2,043/oz. There is little in the way of resistance between the current spot price and the December 4th spike high at $2,146.8/oz. apart from one technical indicator that is flashing a heavily overbought signal. The CCI indicator, at the bottom of the chart, is now showing an extreme reading over 250 and this is likely to temper any short-term move higher. In the medium- to longer-term, when this reading begins to normalize, then gold is likely to retest the record high seen at the end of last year.

Gold Daily Price Chart

image3.png

Retail trader data show 44.64% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.24 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 5.91% higher than yesterday and 19.58% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.05% higher than yesterday and 44.53% higher than last week.

See what these swings in positioning mean for the price of gold

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% 14% 11%
Weekly -20% 50% 8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Continuation Hinges on US Jobs Data
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Breakout Continuation Hinges on US Jobs Data
2024-03-02 18:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Fundamentals & Technicals at Odds, What Now for XAU/USD?
Gold Price Outlook: Fundamentals & Technicals at Odds, What Now for XAU/USD?
2024-03-01 00:30:00
Gold Prices Rise As PCE Data Show Inflation Decelerating As Hoped
Gold Prices Rise As PCE Data Show Inflation Decelerating As Hoped
2024-02-29 15:00:00
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Holds Gains, Awaits Key US Data
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Holds Gains, Awaits Key US Data
2024-02-27 19:00:32
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Mar 4, 2024