Gold (XAU/USD) Pressured by Rising US Bond Yields Ahead of FOMC Decision

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Quiet Before FOMC. How Will Fed’s Decision Impact Euro’s Outlook?
2023-09-19 16:30:00
Euro Could Be Due for a Minor Bounce: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP, Price Setups
2023-09-19 05:00:01
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Turn Lower, Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern in Focus
2023-09-20 00:30:00
Oil Price Outlook: Brent, WTI Crawl Higher with $100 in Sight
2023-09-19 15:16:43
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Indices Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Setups
2023-09-20 03:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Aug 24, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,133.90.
2023-09-19 17:24:37
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Pressured by Rising US Bond Yields Ahead of FOMC Decision
2023-09-20 08:16:17
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Tentative as FOMC Looms
2023-09-19 07:58:44
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Breaking News: UK CPI Miss Unable to Deter GBP Fragility
2023-09-20 06:35:45
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD Attempts Tepid Recovery Ahead of Inflation Data
2023-09-19 18:00:37
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups: USD/JPY Treks Higher as AUD/USD Carves Out Double Bottom
2023-09-19 21:05:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Markets Eying an FOMC-Sized Catalyst
2023-09-19 11:00:44
More View More
Gold (XAU/USD) Pressured by Rising US Bond Yields Ahead of FOMC Decision

Gold (XAU/USD) Pressured by Rising US Bond Yields Ahead of FOMC Decision

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price, and Chart

  • US 2yr yields near highs last seen in 2007.
  • Gold unable to break resistance ahead of the latest Fed decision.

Learn How to Trade Gold

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

US Treasury yields are pressing against multi-year highs as markets continue to price in higher inflation expectations. The UST 2yr is within a handful of basis points of levels last seen in mid-2006, while the 10yr benchmark yesterday hit levels last seen in November 2007. The recent push higher in oil prices is helping to fuel the inflation narrative, while traders are also pricing in a hawkish hold by the Federal Reserve later today. In addition, market participants are also demanding more yield for their money in the face of the increased US Treasury issuance this year. The US Treasury last week sold around $103 billion of longer-term US Treasuries, placing upward pressure on UST yields.

US Treasury 2yr Yields Monthly Chart

image1.png

US Treasury 10yr Yields Monthly Chart

image2.png

DailyFX Economic Calendar

The Federal Reserve is fully expected to keep interest rates unchanged (525-550) at their latest policy meeting later today. The focal point of today’s meeting will be the post-decision press conference and the latest Summary of Economic Projections or dot plot. This chart shows where each FOMC voting member thinks that interest rates will be over the coming years. The dot plot is closely watched by traders for clues in the Fed's overall thinking on interest rates.

FOMC Preview: Hawkish Pause to Reignite the Dollar Index (DXY) Rally?

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Gold is struggling against the current backdrop with a prior zone of resistance between $1,932/oz. and $1,940/oz. proving difficult to overcome. All three simple moving averages are also clustered just below this area - $1,924/oz. to $1,931/oz. – adding to the mixed outlook. If gold breaks below these moving averages then $1,900/oz. is the next target ahead of $1,893/oz. and $1,885/oz.

Gold Daily Price Chart – September 20, 2023

image3.png

Charts via TradingView

Download the Latest IG Gold Report to See the Latest Daily and Weekly Sentiment Changes

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 2% 1%
Weekly -6% 17% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold and Silver – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Outlook: Brent, WTI Crawl Higher with $100 in Sight
Oil Price Outlook: Brent, WTI Crawl Higher with $100 in Sight
2023-09-19 15:16:43
Crude Oil Price Claims the High Ground as Market Scrambles. Higher WTI?
Crude Oil Price Claims the High Ground as Market Scrambles. Higher WTI?
2023-09-19 03:30:00
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Levels to Consider Ahead of FOMC
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Levels to Consider Ahead of FOMC
2023-09-18 16:10:22
Oil Price Forecast: Fresh Highs as Concerns About Further Cuts from Saudi Arabia Linger
Oil Price Forecast: Fresh Highs as Concerns About Further Cuts from Saudi Arabia Linger
2023-09-18 14:19:32
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 20, 2023