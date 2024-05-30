 Skip to Content
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since May 09, 2024 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2024-05-29 18:23:31
EUR/USD Latest – ECB Set to Cut Rates Next Week Despite Rising German Inflation
2024-05-29 14:00:13
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
US Crude Oil Bounces Back But Looks Rangebound Before OPEC’s June Meet
2024-05-23 11:00:28
​​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hit by Selling, Nasdaq 100 Losses Contained for Now
2024-05-30 10:45:31
​​Dax and Nasdaq 100 target previous highs, while Dow consolidates​
2024-05-28 10:30:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Eyes Support, US GDP and Core PCE on the Horizon
2024-05-30 08:42:29
Gold Consolidates, Silver Continues to Outperform, US Inflation Data Key
2024-05-28 08:08:35
British Pound Edges Up Vs USD, Market Looks To US PCE Numbers As Next Big Clue
2024-05-29 12:00:28
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD and GBP/USD Rejected at Resistance. What Now?
2024-05-28 23:30:00
Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis & Technical Outlook – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2024-05-29 18:30:00
Japanese Yen Latest Forecasts – USD/JPY, GBP/JPY and EUR/JPY
2024-05-28 14:30:17
Gold (XAU/USD) Eyes Support, US GDP and Core PCE on the Horizon

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis and Charts

  • UST 2-yr yields touch 5% after weak auction.
  • Gold looks set to test Fibonacci support.

Learn how to trade gold with our complimentary guide:

This week’s auction of 2-, 5- and 7-year US Treasuries, totaling $183 billion, met weak demand and pushed yields sharply higher over the last two days, as dealers and investors demanded more for their money. These higher UST yields, coupled with growing expectations that the Federal Reserve may only cut interest rates once this year, nudged the US dollar higher and weighed on the commodity space.

image1.png

Source: LSEG Datastream.

Later in today’s session, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) will release the 2nd look at US Q1 GDP at 13:30 UK, while on Friday the BEA will release the eagerly awaited Core PCE Price Index for April, the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation. Both can move gold.

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

After printing a multi-decade high of $2,450/oz. last week, gold turned notably lower and currently changes hands around $2,333/oz. The daily chart shows the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at $2,284/oz. followed closely by a prior swing low at $2,281/oz. These levels should provide a reasonable level of support in the case of any short-term sell-off. A clear break below these levels brings $2,200/oz. and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $2,193/oz. into focus.

Gold Daily Price Chart

image2.png

Chart via TradingView

Retail trader data show shows 60.78% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.55 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 4.66% lower than yesterday and 18.87% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.04% lower than yesterday and 1.85% lower than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 0% 1%
Weekly 13% -4% 6%
What does it mean for price action?
What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish??

