Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Drift as US Dollar Pares Recent Losses

Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Drift as US Dollar Pares Recent Losses

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold (XAU/USD) and Silver (XAG/USD) Analysis and Charts

  • Gold remains positive in the coming weeks
  • Silver’s technical break higher remains in place.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

The US dollar Index (DXY) is around 0.4% higher in European trade after steadying around a 9-month low this week. This slight move higher lacks any conviction and a further move lower is expected in the coming weeks as US interest rate cuts come into play. The next driver of price action, and sentiment, is likely to be Nvidia’s quarterly earnings released after the US market close today.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

image1.png

The outlook for gold remains positive for the weeks ahead after the precious metal reached another multi-decade high last week. The demand for gold remains at, or close to, the highest level in 14 years, driven higher by Middle East tensions and a dovish US interest rate outlook. Initial support is around $2,485/oz. followed by $2,450/oz.

Gold Daily Price Chart

image2.png

Retail trader data shows 53.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.16 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 10.14% higher than yesterday and 13.05% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.69% lower than yesterday and 9.76% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Silver broke through a bullish flag pattern on August 16th and posted a fresh six-week high at the start of this week. This bullish pattern remains in control of silver’s outlook and a clear break above $29.82/oz. should bring the July 11th high at $31.75/oz. into play.

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% -12% -2%
Weekly 6% -5% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Silver Daily Price Chart

image3.png

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

