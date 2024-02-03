Gold Weekly Forecast – XAU/USD Testing Support After US NFPs Hammer Rate Expectations

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Bulls Mount Comeback; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-02-02 16:05:00
EUR/USD Battered By Fed, Stays Down Despite Small Core HICP Beat
2024-02-01 10:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent, WTI Update: Oil on Track for Sizeable Weekly Loss
2024-02-02 09:12:47
Oil Prices Pullback Sharply after Oil Tanker Strike, Caution Grows
2024-01-30 09:13:04
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Fall after Fed Decision, while Hang Seng Decline Continues
2024-02-01 14:00:14
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Wall Street since Jan 20 when Wall Street traded near 37,852.10.
2024-01-31 00:23:44
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Jumps After NFPs Smash Estimates, Gold Slumps
2024-02-02 13:56:17
Gold Price Forecast: US Jobs Data to Shape Near-Term Trend, Setup on XAU/USD
2024-02-01 21:45:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Bulls Mount Comeback; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-02-02 16:05:00
BoE Kept Rates Unchanged but Revised Inflation Outlook Eyes Cuts
2024-02-01 12:41:19
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Bulls Mount Comeback; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-02-02 16:05:00
Japanese Yen Provides Reversal Hints: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Setups
2024-02-01 15:47:04
More View More
Gold Weekly Forecast – XAU/USD Testing Support After US NFPs Hammer Rate Expectations

Gold Weekly Forecast – XAU/USD Testing Support After US NFPs Hammer Rate Expectations

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold Weekly Forecast – Bearish

  • Gold’s rally stopped in its tracks after a blistering US Jobs Report
  • US rate cut expectations continue to be reined in.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: US Dollar Holding Post-FOMC Gains for Now, Gold Continues to Nudge Higher

The January US Jobs Report surprised the market on Friday as 353k new jobs were added compared to forecasts of 180k. In addition, the December number was revised sharply higher, from 216k to 333k, while average hourly earnings y/y rose to 4.5% from an upwardly revised 4.4% and a forecast of 4.1%. The US labor market remains robust and will allow the Fed more breathing room to study inflation data over the coming weeks before they decide when they will start reducing borrowing costs. A March rate cut, widely forecast over the past few weeks, is now looking increasingly unlikely, while a total of 125 basis points of cuts is now seen in 2024, down from around 150 basis points at the start of the year.

image1.png

After a week of heavyweight economic data releases and events, not to mention earnings from five of the Mag 7 tech stocks, the week ahead is altogether calmer with little on the docket to steer risk sentiment. We can expect a fresh round of Federal Reserve commentary now that the FOMC blackout period has passed.

For all economic data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

With US rates now looking to stay untouched for longer than previously forecast, non-interest-bearing gold will struggle to move higher in the short-term. The precious metal may receive a haven boost from any heightening of tensions in the Middle East, but the interest rate backdrop will remain the dominant driver.

Gold is testing prior horizontal support around $2,033/0z. and both the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages. A short-term series of higher lows has been broken and unless buyers step in, the precious metal will likely test support around $2,010/oz. and then $2,000/oz. The upside looks limited in the coming days with recent prior highs up to $2,065/oz. likely to prove difficult to break.

Learn How to Trade Gold with our Expert Guide

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Price Chart

image2.png

Chart via TradingView

Retail trader data show 53.76% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.16 to 1.The number of traders' net long is 6.08% lower than yesterday and 12.28% lower than last week, while the number of traders' net short is 26.89% higher than yesterday and 18.84% higher than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

See how daily and weekly changes in IG Retail Trader data can affect sentiment and price action.

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 22% -29% -3%
Weekly -1% -12% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Weekly Forecast: Stagnant EU Growth Exposes Euro Vulnerabilities
Euro Weekly Forecast: Stagnant EU Growth Exposes Euro Vulnerabilities
2024-02-03 06:00:06
British Pound Weekly Forecast: Rare BoE Vote Split Will Continue to Provide Support
British Pound Weekly Forecast: Rare BoE Vote Split Will Continue to Provide Support
2024-02-02 18:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD at the Mercy of the Fed, BoE and NFP Ahead
US Dollar Forecast: USD at the Mercy of the Fed, BoE and NFP Ahead
2024-01-28 06:00:36
Euro (EUR/USD) Weekly Outlook: Important GDP, Jobs and Inflation Data on the Docket Next Week
Euro (EUR/USD) Weekly Outlook: Important GDP, Jobs and Inflation Data on the Docket Next Week
2024-01-27 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1d
Last updated: Feb 2, 2024