Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Holds up Amid Sudden Dollar Rally

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bashed by Risk Aversion, S&P 500 Fumbles but Google Cushions Weakness
2023-05-11 16:25:00
ECB Speakers Fail to Boost EUR as US Debt Ceiling Concerns Grow
2023-05-11 07:49:51
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Steadies After Taking a Tumble. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-12 01:00:00
Oil Technical Update: WTI and Brent Crude Recovery on Hold after US CPI
2023-05-10 14:47:10
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Fall After Retail Traders Increased Upside Exposure of Late
2023-05-08 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.
2023-05-04 17:23:28
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Veer Off Bullish Path as US Dollar Firms but Outlook Still Upbeat
2023-05-12 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bears Face a Tough Task as Ongoing Uncertainty Keeps Gold Supported
2023-05-11 09:58:41
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BRITISH POUND (GBP) WEEKLY FORECAST: GBP Bulls Eye Fresh Catalyst with UK Employment Data
2023-05-12 18:15:31
GBP Breaking News: UK Economy Expands 0.1% in Q1 of 2023, GBP/USD Bid
2023-05-12 07:00:53
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Vulnerable Ahead of BoE Rate Call and ECB Speakers. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-05-11 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Gains, USD/JPY Falls After US CPI. Focus Shifts to BoE Next
2023-05-10 23:00:00
More View More
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Holds up Amid Sudden Dollar Rally

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Holds up Amid Sudden Dollar Rally

Richard Snow, Analyst

Gold (XAU/USD) Weekly Forecast: Bullish

  • Gold holds up as the US dollar catches a two-day bid
  • Greater market risk sustains gold volatility (US banks, debt ceiling unresolved)
  • Technical levels to watch next week as the shorter-term bearish directional move conflicts with the long-term bull trend
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
See what our analysts think of gold in Q2
Get My Guide

Gold Holds up as the US Dollar Catches a two-day Bid

Gold prices have eased since marking the yearly high last week Thursday and despite a rather impressive recovery in the US dollar (DXY), the precious metal has not sold off in the same magnitude. The long-term inflation component of the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey revealed the hottest number since 2011, building on yesterday’s impressive rise in the dollar index. However, it is difficult to make a case that gold’s recent selling is likely to turn into a runaway market given its safe haven appeal at a time when US regional bank jitters and the US debt ceiling impasse have re-emerged. Therefore, the outlook for gold next week is bullish, particularly since the prospect of a bullish continuation at the new lower levels is likely to entice gold bulls.

Gold prices drop as the dollar gets a boost

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Presence of Greater Market Risk adds to Gold Volatility

The chart below shows the two periods of nervousness, the first in March when the extend to the depth and reach of a full-blown banking crisis was unknown and more recently in May when more banking concern (with a US regional bank focus) appeared once more. Gold volatility is associated with moves to the upside more often than moves to the downside. Therefore, a bullish outlook on gold remains viable as long as levels of volatility remain elevated.

Gold volatility Index (GVZ)

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Gold (XAU/USD) Technical Analysis

After tagging a new all-time high, gold prices pulled back and have been heading lower since. Despite the recent bearish trend, gold prices remain supported above the $2000 psychological level. Heading into the weekend, gold prices appear to be holding up well despite a considerable two-day surge in the dollar – thus far.

The descending trendline acting as resistance, currently separates the short-term directional move from the longer-term bullish trend. Therefore, a break above such resistance next week bodes will for a bullish continuation. On the other hand, any positive news that may develop over the weekend or at some stage next week around the looming US debt ceiling deadline, could see the shorter-term bearish move extend below $2000. As long as prices close above $2000, the bullish outlook remains constructive.

Gold Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD Crunched with US Dollar Back on Top
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD Crunched with US Dollar Back on Top
2023-05-13 00:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: After Another NFP Blowout, Will Markets Abandon Fed Cut Bets?
US Dollar Forecast: After Another NFP Blowout, Will Markets Abandon Fed Cut Bets?
2023-05-07 03:00:00
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Whipsaws but Safe-Haven Appeal Remains
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Whipsaws but Safe-Haven Appeal Remains
2023-05-06 12:00:51
Australian Dollar Outlook: RBA and Fed Hike but Sentiment Sways
Australian Dollar Outlook: RBA and Fed Hike but Sentiment Sways
2023-05-06 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed