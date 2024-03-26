Gold, Silver Price Update: XAU/USD Rises on a Softer Dollar, Silver Withers

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Mar 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Gains Again Despite More Dovish ECB Commentary
2024-03-26 13:30:47
US Dollar Technical Analysis: EUR/USD & GBP/USD Rebound, USD/JPY Flat
2024-03-25 23:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Mar 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BoJ Exits Negative Rates but JPY Falters, USD Bid on Rate Cut Pushback
2024-03-19 15:00:27
IEA Revises Oil Demand Outlook, Tweaks Supply Estimates – Oil Rises
2024-03-14 18:00:42
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Mar 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Find Support While Nikkei 225 Tiptoes Lower​​​​​
2024-03-26 12:00:36
​​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hit Fresh Records, with Nasdaq 100 Following Close Behind
2024-03-21 11:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Mar 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Price Update: XAU/USD Rises on a Softer Dollar, Silver Withers
2024-03-26 15:09:20
Gold Price Steadies After Sharp Sell-Off, New All Time High Remains Possible
2024-03-25 15:00:42
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Mar 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling Latest: GBP/USD Attempts Come Back Post-FOMC Sell-off
2024-03-26 10:46:01
US Dollar Technical Analysis: EUR/USD & GBP/USD Rebound, USD/JPY Flat
2024-03-25 23:35:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Mar 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: EUR/USD & GBP/USD Rebound, USD/JPY Flat
2024-03-25 23:35:00
Yen Update: USD/JPY Dips after BoJ Minutes, Concern over Volatile Moves
2024-03-25 09:05:24
More View More
Gold, Silver Price Update: XAU/USD Rises on a Softer Dollar, Silver Withers

Gold, Silver Price Update: XAU/USD Rises on a Softer Dollar, Silver Withers

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Analysis

Dollar Down, Gold up

Gold appears to be taking its cue from a marginally weaker dollar at the start of the holiday-shortened trading week. Last week, gold prices revealed a rather unconventional evening star pattern – a typically bearish formation which can occur at the top of an uptrend. It was unconventional in the sense that the middle ‘doji’ candle exhibited a large upper wick but the candle body still met the technical criteria.

The dollar may simply be cooling off after a choppy end to the week, initially sinking post-FOMC then rising sharply in the days that followed. Incoming inflation data on Friday is the main piece of scheduled event risk this week, meaning catalysts may be limited until then. Friday is a bank holiday in the UK and the US, potentially setting up a volatile USD move if the data posts a surprise amid a lower liquidity backdrop.

Daily Gold Chart Compared with the US Dollar Basket (DXY)

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Gold Retests Prior 2024 All-Time High

Gold prices attempted to close above $2195, the all-time high printed earlier this year before the latest milestone around $2222. This appears as a test for bullish momentum with a failure to close above suggesting that bullish momentum may require another catalyst to advance the bullish move.

$2146 appears as the relevant level of support if bears are to regain control this week. To reiterate, Friday may cause elevated volatility should we see a surprise in the data – due to lower liquidity.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Silver Found Resistance and Continues to Trickle Lower

Silver just fell short of tagging the $26.10 level – a consistent ceiling for the commodity going back to mid-2023. Since then, prices have fallen through the 61.8% Fib retracement of the 2021-2022 decline at $25.30 and the psychological $25 handle. Downside levels of interest from here emerge at the 50% retracement (not typically regarded as a significant level), followed by the 38.2% retracement all the way down at $22.35.

Silver Weekly Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The daily chart reveals the immediate test for bearish momentum at $24.55, a level that had previously served to limit upside potential.

Silver Daily Chart

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Stay up to date with the latest breaking news and themes driving the market by signing up to our weekly newsletter:

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Steadies After Sharp Sell-Off, New All Time High Remains Possible
Gold Price Steadies After Sharp Sell-Off, New All Time High Remains Possible
2024-03-25 15:00:42
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Overreacts, Sterling Sinks and USD Advances
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Overreacts, Sterling Sinks and USD Advances
2024-03-24 18:00:06
Oil Update: Russia-Ukraine War Targets Energy Infrastructure
Oil Update: Russia-Ukraine War Targets Energy Infrastructure
2024-03-22 14:00:24
Gold Soars to New All-Time High After the Fed Reaffirmed Rate Cut View
Gold Soars to New All-Time High After the Fed Reaffirmed Rate Cut View
2024-03-21 09:12:55
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Mar 26, 2024
Silver
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Mar 26, 2024