Gold Rises Amid SVB Nervousness and NFP Data at 13:30 GMT

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: German CPI Boosts EUR/USD Ahead of NFP and the ECB’s Christine Lagarde
2023-03-10 08:30:08
US Dollar Setups: Key Tech Levels on EUR/USD and USD/CAD ahead of NFP
2023-03-09 20:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Sink the Most in 2 Months, Eyes on Key Economic Data Next
2023-03-08 07:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Plunge as SVB Financial and Silvergate Bank Drive Financial Woes
2023-03-10 00:00:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets
2023-03-09 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Rises Amid SVB Nervousness and NFP Data at 13:30 GMT
2023-03-10 10:22:06
Gold Prices Soar as US Bank Sector Woes Sink Bond Yields, Eyes on NFPs Next
2023-03-10 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Enjoying a Bounce Ahead of UK GDP and NFP Data Releases
2023-03-09 11:30:33
USD Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF
2023-03-08 14:10:41
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Plunges Vs US Dollar As BOJ Keeps Policy Settings Unchanged
2023-03-10 02:35:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Meeting, NFP and US Hourly Earnings in Focus
2023-03-09 15:04:25
More View More
Gold Rises Amid SVB Nervousness and NFP Data at 13:30 GMT

Gold Rises Amid SVB Nervousness and NFP Data at 13:30 GMT

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis

  • Gold whipsaws after hawkish Fed speak is undone by softer employment data
  • Outflows of physical gold in the world’s largest gold ETF spiked this week after Powell testimony
  • NFP data to reinject volatility into global markets and likely to guide price action into next week
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Gold Whipsaws after Hawkish Fed Speak is Undone by Softer Jobs Data

Gold remains 1% down for the week early in the European session but has recovered a sizeable portion of lost ground on the back of Jerome Powell’s hawkish testimony in front of the US Senate Banking Committee. Powell’s mention of a faster pace of rate hikes, should the totality of the data necessitate such action, saw gold sell-off around 2.5% as expectations around a possible 50 bps hike later this month rose.

Higher rates render the non-interest-bearing metal less attractive in the eyes of investors, which manifested in the largest year-to-date outflow of physical gold holdings in the world’s largest gold ETF (GLD).

Outflows from SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) YTD

image1.png

Source: ETF.com

Yesterday, however, gold prices began to rally after data revealed that the number of Americans filing for new unemployment benefits rose by the most in five months. The apparent easing in the labor market will be validated, or postponed to a later date, at 13:30 GMT today when the non-farm payroll data is released. Signs of job losses on the horizon will factor into Fed thinking in future meetings as a sign that the pace of future tightening may need to be revised lower. However, anything other than a drastically negative print, is unlikely to result in the Fed altering its hawkish stance.

Gold Technical Analysis and Levels of Interest Ahead of NFP

The weekly chart shows gold’s broader decline now that we are well into the new year. Last week’s price action provided a bullish impetus but this week’s contrasting catalysts (Powell testimony and softer employment data) ensured a choppier environment thus far. 1800 remains a key level of support while 1875 stands firm as a significant level of resistance which needs to be overcome before assessing the possibility of a return to the 2023 high.

Gold (XAU/USD) Weekly Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Richard Snow
Learn the #1 mistake traders make and avoid it
Get My Guide

The daily chart reveals the choppy price action in more granular detail, trading lower from the weekly open and turning around well before the psychologically important 1800 level. Momentum appears in favour of the recent bullish spark with prices now testing 1833 – a level previously analysed as a gauge of both bearish and bullish continuations in the past. A daily and weekly close above 1833 bodes well for gold bulls going into next week. However, NFP has the potential to muddy the water here as the data print is often followed by a massive lift in volatility, offering little to no directional value. Gold bulls will be monitoring a possible negative surprise, which could see gold prices supported particularly as markets evaluate the possibility of contagion in the banking sector as SVB attempts to stave off a run on the bank.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

image4.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rebounds Ahead of Key US NFP Report
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Rebounds Ahead of Key US NFP Report
2023-03-09 18:30:32
Gold Price Forecast: $1800 Back in Focus as Price Consolidates Following Selloff
Gold Price Forecast: $1800 Back in Focus as Price Consolidates Following Selloff
2023-03-08 12:00:02
Crude Oil Prices Sink the Most in 2 Months, Eyes on Key Economic Data Next
Crude Oil Prices Sink the Most in 2 Months, Eyes on Key Economic Data Next
2023-03-08 07:30:00
Gold Prices Collapse as Powell Flags Risk of Higher Peak Rates, Silver Hammered
Gold Prices Collapse as Powell Flags Risk of Higher Peak Rates, Silver Hammered
2023-03-07 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 10, 2023