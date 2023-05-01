Gold Prices Turn Lower as US Economic Data Weakens Case for Fed Pause

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Preps for Data Heavy Week with ECB & Fed in Focus
2023-04-29 06:00:10
EU Breaking News: German Economy Stagnates, EU GDP Grows Marginally
2023-04-28 09:48:18
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: May 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: OPEC+ Production Gains Wiped Out Ahead of Pivotal Week for Oil Prices
2023-04-30 10:00:01
Crude Oil Sinks as Sentiment Waivers in the Face of Supportive Data. Lower WTI?
2023-04-27 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: May 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: As Losses Mount, Retail Traders Become More Bullish
2023-04-26 23:00:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Rise as First Republic Bank Woes Spook Markets, Dow Jones Sinks
2023-04-25 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: May 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Turn Lower as US Economic Data Weakens Case for Fed Pause
2023-05-01 15:45:00
Gold Price Trapped Ahead of a Busy Week as US Dollar Pauses. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-05-01 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Struggling for Bullish Continuation
2023-04-27 14:30:16
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: 1.2350 Support Key for Bullish Continuation
2023-04-26 09:45:13
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: May 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Goes Ballistic, Pulverizes Key Fib Resistance, S&P 500 Wavers at 4,200
2023-05-01 18:45:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dovish BoJ Inspires USD/JPY Rally, 200-Day MA in Sight
2023-04-28 11:30:05
More View More
Gold Prices Turn Lower as US Economic Data Weakens Case for Fed Pause

Gold Prices Turn Lower as US Economic Data Weakens Case for Fed Pause

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

GOLD PRICE FORECAST:

  • Gold prices begin the week on the back foot, undermined by rising U.S. yields
  • The Fed’s monetary policy decision will take the spotlight on Wednesday
  • This article looks at key technical levels to watch on gold
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: US Dollar’s Direction Hinges on Fed’s Policy Outlook, US Labor Market Data

Gold prices were on a wild ride on Monday in a session characterized by thin volume, with most European markets closed because of the Labor Day holiday in the region. Bullion first recaptured the psychological level of $2,000, but was unable to sustain gains and quickly dropped, falling back below that threshold after U.S. macroeconomic data beat estimates. (XAU/USD down 0.40% to $1,990 at the time of writing).

By way of context, the ISM manufacturing PMI was better than forecast in April, rebounding modestly to 47.1 versus 46.8 expected. While the goods-producing sector contracted for the sixth straight month, the employment and prices paid components of the survey surged to 50.2 and 53.2 respectively, up from 46.9 and 49.2 previously, bolstering the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields across the curve.

US ECONOMIC DATA AT A GLANCE

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% -3% 2%
Weekly -1% -12% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

The ISM survey’s results suggest that labor markets will remain tight in the near term, keeping wage pressures biased to the upside. The uptick in prices paid is also concerning insofar as it could signal a rebound in inflation on the horizon.

Against the current backdrop, the Fed may be deterred from suspending its tightening campaign soon. This means that further interest rate hikes beyond the one priced in for May should not yet be completely ruled out.

For a better understanding of the Fed's roadmap, traders should closely follow the policymakers' decision and outlook this week, when their May meeting concludes. In terms of expectations, the central bank is seen raising borrowing costs by a quarter point to 5.00-5.25% as part of its efforts to restore price stability, bringing the benchmark rate to its highest level in 17 years.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Diego Colman
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

With the 25 bp hike already discounted, the focus should be on guidance. If the Fed does not signal that it is stepping on the brakes imminently, yields could continue to rise, hurting precious metals and preventing them from resuming their recent rally. Conversely, if the Fed flags it is hitting the "pause button," gold could bounce back quickly.

Focusing on XAU/USD technical analysis, resistance appears to be located near the $2,000 level. If bulls manage to push prices above this barrier decisively, we could see a move toward the 2023 highs soon. On further strength, attention shifts to $2,080, the all-time high. On the downside, initial support rests at $1,975. If this area is breached, the 50-day simple moving average could act as the next floor.

GOLD PRICES TECHNICAL CHART

A picture containing diagram Description automatically generated

Gold Futures Technical Chart Prepared Using Trading View

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Trapped Ahead of a Busy Week as US Dollar Pauses. Where to for XAU/USD?
Gold Price Trapped Ahead of a Busy Week as US Dollar Pauses. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-05-01 02:00:00
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: OPEC+ Production Gains Wiped Out Ahead of Pivotal Week for Oil Prices
Crude Oil Weekly Forecast: OPEC+ Production Gains Wiped Out Ahead of Pivotal Week for Oil Prices
2023-04-30 10:00:01
Gold Wavers Ahead of Big Data Week, Fed and Jobs Report Eyed for Market Cues
Gold Wavers Ahead of Big Data Week, Fed and Jobs Report Eyed for Market Cues
2023-04-28 15:10:00
Crude Oil Sinks as Sentiment Waivers in the Face of Supportive Data. Lower WTI?
Crude Oil Sinks as Sentiment Waivers in the Face of Supportive Data. Lower WTI?
2023-04-27 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Last updated: May 1, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: May 1, 2023