News
ECB Delivers 25bps Hike Leaving the Door Open for Further Hikes, EUR/USD Slides
2023-05-04 12:45:49
US Dollar Crunched Post Fed Hike as Oil and Gold Rip Apart. New DXY Index Low?
2023-05-04 05:00:00
News
Crude Oil (WTI) Update: Intra-day Pullback Attempts to Halt Panic Selling
2023-05-04 15:32:13
US Dollar Crunched Post Fed Hike as Oil and Gold Rip Apart. New DXY Index Low?
2023-05-04 05:00:00
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.
2023-05-04 17:23:28
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Sink after Fed, Powell, PacWest Woes Crush Sentiment
2023-05-03 23:00:00
News
Gold Prices Rise as Markets Focus on Fed Rate Cut Bets and Regional Bank Woes
2023-05-04 23:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Giving Back Post-FOMC Record Gains But The Future Seems Bright
2023-05-04 11:00:00
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Bid on FOMC Outlook, EUR/GBP Eyes the ECB
2023-05-04 09:30:00
Sterling Update: GBP Takes Back Seat Ahead of Fed, ECB Meetings
2023-05-03 12:30:41
News
USD/JPY Loses Altitude and Sinks to Support, AUD/USD Defies Ironclad Resistance
2023-05-04 17:20:00
Has Japanese Yen Weakened Enough? USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Price Action
2023-05-04 06:30:00
Gold Prices Rise as Markets Focus on Fed Rate Cut Bets and Regional Bank Woes

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, Fed, Rate Cuts, Regional Bank Woes – Briefing:

  • Gold prices aim slightly higher, though erase most gains
  • Markets focused on Fed easing and regional bank woes
  • XAU/USD faces negative RSI divergence, Shooting Star
Risk Appetite Deteriorates After the Fed

Gold prices aimed cautiously higher over the past 24 hours in what was a relatively volatile intraday trading session. XAU/USD briefly touched its highest in over a year in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. But, since then, prices came down. Instead of capturing a gain of almost 2%, gold gained 0.35%.

After raising interest by 25 basis points, the central bank hinted at a pause in its tightening cycle. Then, Chair Jerome Powell tried to pour cold water on rate cut bets this year. But, his press conference ultimately fell on deaf ears. By the end of the day, the markets doubled down on near-term rate cut bets. As of Thursday, overnight index swaps are now pricing in about a 50% probability of a rate cut in July.

US regional bank woes remained a lingering source of financial instability. In the aftermath of First Republic being picked up by JP Morgan and the Fed monetary policy announcement, PacWest Bancorp announced that it was exploring a sale after being clobbered by shareholders. The stock is down over 93% since the most recent top in late 2021.

Meanwhile, near-term US inflation expectations continue to dwindle. In the chart below, the 2-year breakeven rate has fallen to about 2%, the lowest since January 2021. The 5-year rate is also heading in a similar direction, though not as quickly. Expectations of looser US monetary policy are thus fueling a rally in gold as the US Dollar and Treasury yields weaken.

US Inflation Expectations

US Inflation Expectations

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold has left behind a Shooting Star candlestick pattern. Meanwhile, negative RSI divergence is showing that upside momentum is fading. This is as prices were unable to pierce through 2022 highs (2050 – 2070). As such, this has reinforced the latter as key resistance. A turn lower could open the door to a near-term reversal, placing the focus on the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

XAU/USD Daily Chart

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

