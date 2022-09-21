 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Will Markets Respond to the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-20 18:00:00
Pre-FOMC Price Action Setups: USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, SPX, Nasdaq
2022-09-20 15:00:26
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA to Eye Monthly Low
2022-09-19 21:30:34
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, FOMC, BoJ, BoE, SNB
2022-09-18 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Consolidate Ahead of FOMC
2022-09-20 20:30:00
Dow Jones, DAX 40 Limp into FOMC as Growth Concerns Weigh on Risk Appetite
2022-09-20 17:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Brace for the Federal Reserve, Will Chair Jerome Powell Damage XAU/USD?
2022-09-21 00:00:00
How Will Markets Respond to the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-20 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-20 13:45:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rebound Looks Tepid Ahead of Fed and BoE Decisions
2022-09-20 09:27:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; September Fed Meeting Preview
2022-09-20 19:15:00
How Will Markets Respond to the September Fed Meeting?
2022-09-20 18:00:00
More View more
Gold Prices Brace for the Federal Reserve, Will Chair Jerome Powell Damage XAU/USD?

Gold Prices Brace for the Federal Reserve, Will Chair Jerome Powell Damage XAU/USD?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, Federal Reserve, Technical Analysis - Briefing:

  • Gold prices fell with the S&P 500 as the US Dollar rose
  • Traders positioned themselves for the Fed rate decision
  • XAU/USD broader trend may remain tilted to downside

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Gold prices fell over the past 24 hours as traders positioned themselves ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve interest rate announcement. There was a rally in the haven-linked US Dollar which occurred as the S&P 500 fell 1.13%. This pressured anti-fiat gold, which has generally been faring poorly considering rising global government bond yields.

XAU/USD has no inherent yield for traders holding onto the precious metal. It is also widely priced in US Dollars around the world. As such, when the return on cash rises (via interest rates), this tends to bode ill for gold. This is also why the Fed monetary policy announcement is likely going to carry with it major implications for the yellow metal.

What are the expectations? Last week’s surprisingly strong US CPI report boosted the odds of a 100-basis point rate hike. But, the likely base case scenario is a 75-bps delivery. This does mean that if the central bank gives the latter, it could bolster risk appetite. That may hurt the US Dollar and offer gold a slight boost at the onset. However, all eyes will then shift to Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference.

This is where things will probably get the most interesting. Economists and traders have been gradually boosting recession probabilities due to tightening credit conditions. Could this cause Fed policymakers to hold back? A slight increase in bets that this could occur might boost gold. But, the labor market remains tight. That risks keeping core inflation sticky, which is not a good position for the central bank. As such, while there might be room for a push higher in gold ahead, the broader trend could remain tilted lower.

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold returned to the familiar area of support just above the 78.6% Fibonacci extension, which is sitting at 1651. Prices remain under the 2021 low. Positive RSI divergence is brewing, showing that downside momentum is fading. If this precedes a turn higher, keep a close eye on the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The latter could hold as resistance, maintaining the downside focus.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

XAU/USD Daily Chart

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or@ddubrovskyFXon Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Crippled by Dollar Strength, Surging Yields; Fed Next
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Crippled by Dollar Strength, Surging Yields; Fed Next
2022-09-20 16:45:09
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
The Impact of US Midterm Elections on the Federal Reserve and the US Dollar
2022-09-20 14:30:00
Gold Prices Hinge on FOMC Decision as Speculators and ETF Traders Sour on XAU
Gold Prices Hinge on FOMC Decision as Speculators and ETF Traders Sour on XAU
2022-09-20 03:00:00
Crude Oil Price Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA to Eye Monthly Low
Crude Oil Price Reverses Ahead of 50-Day SMA to Eye Monthly Low
2022-09-19 21:30:34
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed