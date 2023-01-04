Gold Price (XAU/USD) Hits a Fresh Six-Month High Ahead of the FOMC Minutes

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: EURUSD Bid as PMI Data Continues to Improve
2023-01-04 09:40:22
EURUSD Starts 2023 Off with a Bang, But Does It the Start of Anything Grander?
2023-01-04 00:30:05
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Slips as US Dollar Rallies Amid Recession Fears. Will WTI Push Lower?
2023-01-04 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Finding Resistance but Bullish Momentum Remains Intact
2023-01-03 12:30:11
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Stocks at Risk as Retail Traders Increase Long Bets
2023-01-04 00:00:00
Dax, Ftse Positive in First Trading Session of 2023 While Dow Lags
2023-01-03 15:00:03
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Hits a Fresh Six-Month High Ahead of the FOMC Minutes
2023-01-04 11:00:15
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD New Year Rally Turns to ISM Data as Treasury Yields Dip
2023-01-04 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2023-01-03 16:31:59
GBP/USD Surrenders the 1.2000 Level as the Dollar Index Roars to Life
2023-01-03 10:26:28
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Slips as US Dollar Rallies Amid Recession Fears. Will WTI Push Lower?
2023-01-04 06:00:00
USDJPY Outlook Holds Bearish Course Despite Dollar and Risk Trend Conflict
2023-01-03 20:00:19
More View More
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Hits a Fresh Six-Month High Ahead of the FOMC Minutes

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Hits a Fresh Six-Month High Ahead of the FOMC Minutes

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • Gold buoyed by lower US bond yields.
  • The FOMC minutes may see the Fed reiterate its hawkish outlook.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our brand new Q1 Gold forecast
Get My Guide

Gold bulls have enjoyed a positive start to the year with the precious metal pushing back to levels last seen over six months ago. A combination of lower US government bond yields and growing fears of a global recession have pushed gold ever higher with sellers absent so far in 2023. The US dollar (DXY) is around half a point above its multi-month low, as US bond yields slip lower, while future US rate hike expectations continue to be pared back. The first test for market doves will come later today when the FOMC minutes of the December 15, 2022 meeting are released. While US inflation is starting to ease, Fed chair Jerome Powell and the committee are likely to restate that rates will go as high as the central bank needs them to as they continue their fight with sky-high inflation.

Hawkish vs Dovish: How Monetary Policy Affects FX Trading

US Treasury 10-Year Bond Yield – January 4, 2023

image1.png

The daily chart shows the strength of the gold rally off the triple low prints made between late September and early November. The precious metal is now tracking the 20-day moving average higher, while the move was given an additional boost after gold made a confirmed break above the 200-day ma in late December. There looks to be a zone of support building between $1,825/oz. and $1,835/oz. while $1,879/oz. looks like the next, achievable, target for bulls to target. Today’s FOMC minutes will decide if these support or resistance levels are tested.

Gold Daily Price Chart – January 4, 2023

image2.png

Charts via TradingView

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 17% 4%
Weekly -11% 47% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail Traders Trim Longs, Increase Shorts

Retail trader data show 63.13% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.71 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 1.23% lower than yesterday and 5.85% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.53% higher than yesterday and 31.58% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Brent Crude Technical Update: Rising Wedge Breakdown Favors Downside
Brent Crude Technical Update: Rising Wedge Breakdown Favors Downside
2023-01-04 12:24:15
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD New Year Rally Turns to ISM Data as Treasury Yields Dip
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD New Year Rally Turns to ISM Data as Treasury Yields Dip
2023-01-04 04:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Finding Resistance but Bullish Momentum Remains Intact
Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Finding Resistance but Bullish Momentum Remains Intact
2023-01-03 12:30:11
Copper Trading: Copper Trading Tips and Strategies
Copper Trading: Copper Trading Tips and Strategies
2022-12-30 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 4, 2023
SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
Last updated: Jan 4, 2023