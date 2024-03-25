Gold Price Steadies After Sharp Sell-Off, New All Time High Remains Possible

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: PCE Data to Steal Show; EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD Setups
2024-03-24 02:00:00
EUR/USD Gains Already at Risk After Markets Digest FOMC, SNB Revelations
2024-03-21 15:08:03
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BoJ Exits Negative Rates but JPY Falters, USD Bid on Rate Cut Pushback
2024-03-19 15:00:27
IEA Revises Oil Demand Outlook, Tweaks Supply Estimates – Oil Rises
2024-03-14 18:00:42
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hit Fresh Records, with Nasdaq 100 Following Close Behind
2024-03-21 11:00:00
Dow Holds Steady and Hang Seng Drops, but Nikkei 225 Rally Continues
2024-03-19 13:00:31
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Steadies After Sharp Sell-Off, New All Time High Remains Possible
2024-03-25 15:00:42
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Gold for the first time since Mar 01, 2024 when Gold traded near 2,082.75.
2024-03-25 11:23:36
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Inches Back Up As Markets Increasingly Bet On June Fed Cuts
2024-03-25 13:00:32
US Dollar Forecast: PCE Data to Steal Show; EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD Setups
2024-03-24 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 25, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Update: USD/JPY Dips after BoJ Minutes, Concern over Volatile Moves
2024-03-25 09:05:24
US Dollar Forecast: PCE Data to Steal Show; EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD Setups
2024-03-24 02:00:00
More View More
Gold Price Steadies After Sharp Sell-Off, New All Time High Remains Possible

Gold Price Steadies After Sharp Sell-Off, New All Time High Remains Possible

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold Price and Analysis

  • Gold’s backdrop remains positive and may lead to further gains.
  • Retail trader positioning is 50/50.
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Last week’s rally saw gold post a fresh record high before a sharp sell-off left the precious metal relatively unchanged on the week. Last week the Federal Reserve gave markets a nudge that they are likely to shave 75 basis points off the Fed Fund rate this year, in line with prior messaging. The more positive tone taken by Fed Chair Powell gave the precious metal the impetus to post a new ATH before sellers appeared and pushed gold lower. The US dollar index turned higher Thursday, post-BoE policy meeting, as both the Euro and the British Pound weakened. This USD strength weighed on gold going into the weekend.

While the USD firmed, US bond yields continued to drift lower in anticipation of a lower Fed Fund rate. The rate-sensitive US 2 year ended the week around 14 basis points lower, while the benchmark US 10 year ended last week 11 basis points lower. While a short-term stronger US dollar will temper further gold upside, lower US bond yields may well push prices higher and see last Thursday’s ATH tested again.

After completing a bullish pennant pattern last week, the daily gold chart is now looking to build another bullish set-up. The current sideways price action may turn into a bullish flag pattern, and this would likely see gold pushback above $2,200/oz. and test the ATH at just under $2,225/oz. Reasonable first-line support seen a fraction under $2,150/oz.

Gold Daily Price Chart

image1.png

Chart via TradingView

Retail trader data shows 50.43% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.02 to 1.Traders have remained net-long since Mar 01 when Gold traded near 2,082.75, the price has moved 4.24% higher since then. The number of traders net-long is 11.14% higher than yesterday and 7.51% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.18% higher than yesterday and 16.42% lower than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% 14% 12%
Weekly 10% -14% -4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Week Ahead: Gold Overreacts, Sterling Sinks and USD Advances
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Overreacts, Sterling Sinks and USD Advances
2024-03-24 18:00:06
Oil Update: Russia-Ukraine War Targets Energy Infrastructure
Oil Update: Russia-Ukraine War Targets Energy Infrastructure
2024-03-22 14:00:24
Gold Soars to New All-Time High After the Fed Reaffirmed Rate Cut View
Gold Soars to New All-Time High After the Fed Reaffirmed Rate Cut View
2024-03-21 09:12:55
Gold Price Outlook: Fed May Shake Up Markets. Pullback or Rally in Store?
Gold Price Outlook: Fed May Shake Up Markets. Pullback or Rally in Store?
2024-03-18 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Mar 25, 2024