Euro Price Forecast: Descending Channel Breakout Potential for EUR/USD
2022-10-26 07:59:20
EUR/USD on Track to Clear Monthly Opening Range Ahead of ECB Meeting
2022-10-25 21:30:05
Crude Oil Holds Ground as Inventory Data Builds and US Dollar Dips. Will WTI Go Higher?
2022-10-26 05:00:00
Crude Oil Short-term Technical Outlook: WTI Breakout Imminent
2022-10-25 16:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Wall Street May Rise as Retail Traders Sell the Rip
2022-10-26 02:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast into Earnings
2022-10-25 14:30:13
Gold Price Running Back Into Resistance as the US Dollar Slides
2022-10-26 09:30:37
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes BoC Rate Decision as Speculator Confidence Wanes
2022-10-26 03:00:00
How I Use RSI
2022-10-25 21:00:03
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Oct 17, 2022 19:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.14.
2022-10-25 17:23:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Rally to Pause?
2022-10-26 04:00:00
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Consolidating, Further Volatility Ahead
2022-10-25 09:30:19
Gold Price Running Back Into Resistance as the US Dollar Slides

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • The US dollar sell-off is testing prior support.
  • Gold needs a driver for a confirmed break of resistance.
Gold Forecast
The precious metal is running higher on the back of a weaker US dollar and is testing a former area of support turned resistance. Gold will need to make a confirmed break of $1,730/oz. though if the backdrop for the precious metal is to turn bullish.

The US dollar is sitting on a zone of support that has held for the last month and is making a double-bottom pattern in the process. This technical pattern normally suggests a price reversal, from bearish to bullish, but a break of the neckline - currently around 113.85 - is needed to confirm this set-up. A break and open below this area however leaves the US dollar likely to re-test a prior swing high and a cluster of prior lows around the 109.30 level.

Technical Analysis Chart Patterns

US Dollar Currency Index Daily Chart – October 26, 2022

image1.png

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

Gold remains stuck in a downtrend with a series of lower highs and lower lows intact. The rebound off the double-low around $1,616/oz. has given the precious metal a slightly more positive outlook but sterner tests lie ahead. Around $10 above the current spot price lies a zone of resistance made off a prior swing low and a cluster of, mainly, failed attempts to break higher. The early October break higher was quickly reversed and this area has held gold at bay over the last 2-3 weeks. If gold can break this area, for the chart to turn positive the last swing low at $1,731/oz. would need to be broken. This may be difficult in the current climate.

Gold Daily Price Chart – October 26, 2022

image2.png

Chart via TradingView

Retail trader data show that 83.91% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.22 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 0.87% lower than yesterday and 4.05% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.08% higher than yesterday and 6.70% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 10% -1%
Weekly 4% -2% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

Gold
Mixed