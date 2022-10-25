 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-24 19:34:00
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Eyes 2022 Trend Resistance
2022-10-24 18:30:20
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Hurt as Global Recessionary Fears Ramp Up, USD Bid
2022-10-24 09:29:34
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Yields, US Dollar, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, China GDP, ECB, BoC
2022-10-23 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Trails Chinese Stocks Lower Despite Dow Jones Gains
2022-10-24 23:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-10-24 11:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Reverses Ahead of Yearly Low to Eye 50-Day SMA
2022-10-25 01:00:10
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Looks Over the Ledge
2022-10-24 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Eyes Ascending Triangle as Retail Traders Go Long
2022-10-25 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-24 19:34:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Subdued Against US Dollar After a Whippy Start to the Week
2022-10-25 02:00:00
USD/JPY Susceptible to Larger Pullback as RSI Falls from Overbought Zone
2022-10-24 21:30:10
More View more
Gold Price Reverses Ahead of Yearly Low to Eye 50-Day SMA

Gold Price Reverses Ahead of Yearly Low to Eye 50-Day SMA

David Song, Strategist

Gold Price Talking Points

The price of gold initiates a series of higher highs and lows as it bounces back from a fresh monthly low ($1617), and the precious metal may attempt to test the 50-Day SMA ($1691) as it reverses ahead of the yearly low ($1615).

Advertisement

Gold Price Reverses Ahead of Yearly Low to Eye 50-Day SMA

The price of gold appears to be defending the September range as US Treasury yields pull back from fresh yearly highs, but bullion may continue to negative slope in the moving average to largely mirror the price action from earlier this month.

Source: CME

As a result, the rebound in the price of gold may end up being short-lived as the CME FedWatch tool continues to show a greater than 90% probability for another 75bp rate hike, and it seems as though the Federal Reserve will retain its existing approach in combating inflation as the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) reflect a steeper path for US interest rates.

Looking ahead, the update to the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) may force the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to retain a hawkish forward guidance as the core rate, the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation, is expected to increase to 5.2% in September from 4.9% per annum the month prior, and evidence of persistent price growth may prop up US yields as it puts pressure on Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. to pursue a highly restrictive policy.

With that said, developments coming out of the US may continue to drag on the price of gold as the FOMC plans to implement higher interest rates throughout the rest of the year, but the precious metal may attempt to test the 50-Day SMA ($1691) ahead of the Fed rate decision on November 2 as it reverses ahead of the yearly low ($1615).

Gold Price Daily Chart

Source: Trading View

  • The price of gold initiates a series of higher highs and lows following the failed attempt to test the yearly low ($1615), with a close above $1670 (50% expansion) raising the scope for a run at the $1690 (61.8% retracement) to $1695 (61.8% expansion) area, which lines up with the 50-Day SMA ($1691).
  • However, the price of gold may track the negative slope in the moving average like the price action from earlier this month, with a move below the $1648 (50% expansion) region bringing the yearly low ($1615) back on the radar.
  • A break/close below the Fibonacci overlap around $1601 (38.2% expansion) to $1618 (50% retracement) opens up the $1584 (78.6% retracement) area, with the next region of interest coming in around the April 2020 low ($1568).

Trading Strategies and Risk Management

Becoming a Better Trader

Recommended by David Song

Start Course

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Hurt as Global Recessionary Fears Ramp Up, USD Bid
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Hurt as Global Recessionary Fears Ramp Up, USD Bid
2022-10-24 09:29:34
Gold Prices Eye US PMI, Jobless Claims Data as FOMC Members Go Dark
Gold Prices Eye US PMI, Jobless Claims Data as FOMC Members Go Dark
2022-10-22 23:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Breakout on the Cards?
Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Breakout on the Cards?
2022-10-22 15:00:14
Gold Price Outlook Looks Grim as the Weekend Nears, Eyes on Fed’s Williams and Evans
Gold Price Outlook Looks Grim as the Weekend Nears, Eyes on Fed’s Williams and Evans
2022-10-21 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish