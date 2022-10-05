 Skip to content
Euro Holds High Ground as US Dollar Subdued on Market Optimism. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-10-05 05:00:00
2022-10-05 05:00:00
Do Markets Actually Care About US Jobs Data?
2022-10-04 19:00:00
2022-10-04 19:00:00
Euro Holds High Ground as US Dollar Subdued on Market Optimism. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-10-05 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Climbs Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting and a Sunny Outlook. Where to for WTI?
2022-10-05 02:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Surge as Retail Traders Sell the Rips. Bullish Engulfings Offer Optimism
2022-10-05 03:00:00
How Record Inflation Will Impact the US Midterm Elections
2022-10-04 20:30:00
Gold Price Rally Blocked by Resistance, Key US Jobs Report Nears
2022-10-05 09:30:28
Gold Price Climbs Above 50-Day SMA to Approach September High
2022-10-05 00:00:05
British Pound (GBP/USD) Forecast: PM Truss in Focus Ahead of UK and U.S. Services PMI’s
2022-10-05 07:59:18
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-04 14:30:00
Euro Holds High Ground as US Dollar Subdued on Market Optimism. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-10-05 05:00:00
Dollar Slide Aligns to Rebound in Risk Trends but What About Rates and Recession Forecasts?
2022-10-05 03:00:39
Gold Price Rally Blocked by Resistance, Key US Jobs Report Nears

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • Gold rejected at resistance.
  • Traders pare back their long gold bets.
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

A weaker US dollar and lower US interest rate expectations have given gold a boost over the past week and seen the precious metal rally over $100/oz. in the process. Some weaker than expected US data, including last week’s ISM services report and yesterday’s JOLTs release, have fueled the belief that the Fed may have to pare back the size and speed of their rate hikes as liquidity and growth fears haunt the market.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

US Treasury yields have backed up over the last week with the interest-rate sensitive 2-year UST now offered with a yield of 4.14%, up around 13bps over the last two sessions but down from a 4.36%, multi-year peak. Higher US interest rates weigh on non-interest-bearing gold.

US Treasury 2-Year Yield – October 5, 2022

image1.png

Chart via TradingView

The weekly gold chart shows the precious metal respecting two Fibonacci retracements levels. The 50% Fib retracement level at $1,617/oz. held the recent sell-off and prompted a sharp rebound, while the 38.2% Fib retracement at $1,726/oz. held Tuesday’s test. These two levels are likely to remain active in the coming days.

Gold Weekly Price Chart – October 5, 2022

image2.png

Later today we have the US non-manufacturing ISM release (15:00 BST) with forecasters expecting a slower rate of expansion compared to last month. The US economic calendar is very light on Thursday, while Friday sees the release of the monthly US jobs report (NFP) at 13:30 BST. The US government is trying to temper the jobs market without prompting a large rise in the unemployment rate – currently 3.7% - and a slowdown in non-farm payrolls this month would be welcomed by the Fed.

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

Retail Traders Cut Long Positions, Increase Short Positions

Retail trader data show 73.94% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.84 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 6.91% lower than yesterday and 16.68% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.10% higher than yesterday and 33.13% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% 17% -4%
Weekly -17% 34% -7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

