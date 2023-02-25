 Skip to Content
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Gains As Eurozone Data Show Modest Return To Growth
2023-02-24 16:00:08
Euro Price Forecast: German GDP Dampens Strong EZ Data This Week, US Core PCE in Focus
2023-02-24 10:25:29
Oil Outlook: Russia – Ukraine One Year of Conflict Boosts WTI & Brent
2023-02-24 15:00:22
Crude Oil Update: Anticipated EIA Stock Build Favors Current Trading Range
2023-02-23 13:54:08
Equities Outlook: Dow Jones, S&P and Nasdaq Lifted by Upbeat Earnings
2023-02-23 15:00:00
Dow Breaks From Pattern as VIX Soars…But Why Did the Dollar Budge?
2023-02-22 01:00:33
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Face a Challenge Ahead US PCE Data
2023-02-24 09:05:10
EUR/USD Subdued as US Dollar Retains Upper Hand, Gold Can’t Shake Off the Blues
2023-02-23 16:40:00
British Pound Price Setup: GBP/USD Looks Fragile Ahead of US PCE Data
2023-02-24 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-24 02:00:00
USDJPY Inches Up Incoming BoJ Head Suggests Continuity With Kuroda
2023-02-24 12:00:21
US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-02-24 02:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD, XAG/USD Defeated by Dollar Strength

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Gold Price, Silver Price Weekly Technical Outlook:

  • Gold price (XAU/USD) drops below major support, threatening to make way toward $1,800.
  • Silver price (XAG/USD) eases below 200-day MA (moving average, progressing to $21.00.
  • CCI (commodity channel index) remains in oversold territory. Can prices break the persistent downtrend?
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get My Guide

Gold Price Outlook:

Gold prices have been under pressure this week, suffering from the prospects of higher rates and a stronger US Dollar.

With four consecutive weeks of declines attributing to the precious metal’s move, a break of prior support at $1,830 has assisted in driving prices lower.

While Gold futures remain vulnerable to a stronger greenback, the 50-week MA (moving average) has formed an additional layer of support at $1,808.

As technical levels highlight the pressure that has been placed on the commodity over the past month, the CCI (commodity channel) continues to suggest that the safe-haven asset may be oversold.

Gold Price Chart (GC1!) - Daily

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared byTammy Da Costausing TradingView

For the bear trend to gain traction, a break below $1,800 could allow fuel the momentum of the downtrend, pushing prices toward the next zone of technical significance at $1,790.

Silver Price Outlook

Following their major counterpart, Silver futures have fallen to trendline support, at the key psychological level of $21.00. With the CCI also testing oversold territory, the formation of a doji candle on the daily chart is indicative of indecision. With prices currently testing the 200-day MA at $21,22, a move lower and a breach of $21.00 could assist in facilitating a move lower, bringing the mid-point of the 2020 – 2021 move back into play at $20.90.

Silver Price Chart (Daily)

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared byTammy Da Costausing TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

