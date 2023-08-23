 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Slides as Euro Area PMI Gives ECB Reason to Pause
2023-08-23 08:15:09
Euro Faces 6 Weeks of Losses as Retail Traders Persistently Remain Bullish EUR/USD
2023-08-22 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Ready to Extend Lower? Bearish Head & Shoulders in Focus
2023-08-22 23:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Modest Chinese Stimulus Triggers Demand Concerns
2023-08-22 12:08:26
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
European Stock Indices Stay Bid for Now​​​
2023-08-23 10:00:04
Jackson Hole Preview: Where to Next for the Fed?
2023-08-22 17:55:29
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Gains as Yields Ease Ahead of Jackson Hole
2023-08-23 11:40:15
Gold Price Steadies Despite Treasury Yields and US Real Yields Rising. Lower XAU/USD?
2023-08-23 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound’s Resilience Masks Broader Fatigue: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Setups
2023-08-23 05:00:00
GBP Price Forecast: Potential for More Pound Strength
2023-08-22 07:53:40
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Elevated Yields, Weaker Wall Street Handover Keeps Wait-and-See in Place
2023-08-23 03:30:00
US Dollar Looks Tired Ahead of Jackson Hole: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Price Setups
2023-08-22 03:30:00
More View More
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Gains as Yields Ease Ahead of Jackson Hole

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Gains as Yields Ease Ahead of Jackson Hole

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis

  • Gold’s longer-term downtrend remains intact despite recent reprieve
  • Real interest rates rise above 2%, denting gold’s appeal
  • Gold’s bullish lift appears unconvincing – Jackson Hole up next
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Gold’s Longer-Term Downtrend Remains Intact Despite Recent Reprieve

Gold remains within the descending channel but has found support ahead of $1875, turning higher this week as rising yields ease. With the Fed funds rate anticipated to remain elevated for longer, gold’s upside potential appears short-lived.

Gold Weekly Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Real Interest Rates Rise Above 2%, Denting Gold’s Appeal

Rising risk-free rates like US treasuries, poses a challenge for the non-interest-bearing metal as traders can get a ‘risk-free’ rate of return that is on the rise. As such this has placed downward pressure on gold until this morning’s drop on the 10-year yield in particular. Gold has shown a strong negative correlation to US yields, as would be expected, and therefore we are seeing a short-term dip in the metal.

Gold vs US Real Yields

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Richard Snow
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Gold’s Bullish Lift Appears Unconvincing

The daily chart shows that the precious metal is on track to post a third day of gains but technical indications raise doubts around an extended move higher. The recent lift in gold appears labored as upper wicks can be seen on the previous four daily candles, indicating a rejection of higher prices before each daily close. Generally speaking, countertrend moves require volatility and subsequent momentum to reverse near-term direction and the ATR indicator (brown line) below shows a steady decline in volatility.

The initial challenge to a potential bullish reversal appears at the $1915 level with $1937 warranting a reassessment of the medium-term bearish trend. However, a lack of bullish follow-through, lower volatility, and a very strong negative correlation to the elevated US 10-year yield (correlation coefficient nearing -1), gold maintains its bearish outlook.

Levels to the downside include the swing low at $1885, with the longer-term level of significance being $1875 for continued downside. Risks to the current gold outlook may arise later this week if Jerome Powell signals a more dovish path on interest rates but thus far has been careful not to give too much away given the unpredictable nature of inflation.

Gold Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

See How Traders Use IG Client Sentiment

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 3% 1%
Weekly 2% 11% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Tomorrow evening marks the official start of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium where the sharpest minds will present and discuss data around this year’s topic of ‘Structural Shifts in the Global Economy’. One of those shifts has been the breakdown in the inverse relationship between unemployment and the inflation rate as labor markets remain tight throughout inflation rise and recent decline.

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Outlook: Modest Chinese Stimulus Triggers Demand Concerns
Oil Price Outlook: Modest Chinese Stimulus Triggers Demand Concerns
2023-08-22 12:08:26
Gold (XAU/USD) Rally Gathers Pace but 200-Day MA Could Cap Gains
Gold (XAU/USD) Rally Gathers Pace but 200-Day MA Could Cap Gains
2023-08-22 10:30:22
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Slide as Overall Sentiment Flounders
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Slide as Overall Sentiment Flounders
2023-08-21 16:00:08
Gold (XAU/USD) Remains Weak, Eyes Now on the Jackson Hole Central Banker Meet Up
Gold (XAU/USD) Remains Weak, Eyes Now on the Jackson Hole Central Banker Meet Up
2023-08-21 12:00:42
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 23, 2023