Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Tamed by Psychological Resistance

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Tests 1.0900 – ECB Rate Decision, Inflation and Growth Data Ahead
2023-01-30 13:00:12
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Minor Setback on Cards?
2023-01-30 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Poised Ahead of Fed as China Returns. Where to for USD?
2023-01-30 04:30:00
Crude Oil Price Firms as Markets Appraise Fed Hiking Against China Re-opening
2023-01-30 01:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Dow Jones, Fed, ECB, BoE
2023-01-29 16:00:00
Dow Index’s 5-Day Advance Still a Range and Nasdaq 100 Overtakes the 200 SMA
2023-01-26 21:30:54
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Tamed by Psychological Resistance
2023-01-30 15:20:34
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Settling in a Range?
2023-01-30 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBPUSD Stuck As Both Fed, BoE Interest Rate Calls Loom
2023-01-30 09:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, British Pound, Gold, Dow Jones, Fed, ECB, BoE
2023-01-29 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Hovers at Key 130.00 Level as Rangebound Trade Continues
2023-01-30 10:58:45
Expect A Dollar Breakout and Potentially a S&P 500 Trend Next Week with FOMC On Tap
2023-01-28 01:30:00
More View More
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Tamed by Psychological Resistance

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Bulls Tamed by Psychological Resistance

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst
What's on this page

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Outlook:

  • Gold futures retest $1,950 before easing back into narrow range.
  • XAU/USD gaps on opening, diving the RSI deeper into overbought territory
  • USD remains constricted in anticipation of the FOMC and NFP’s later this week.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Download Your Fresh Q1 Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Futures Run into Technical Resistance – Opening Gap Supports Higher Prices

Gold prices are trading over 6% higher for the month of January, driving XAU/USD into a barrier of resistance at $1,950. Throughout last week, the same psychological level that limited the upside move came into play after gold opened the session at a level of $1,944.

This was 0.85% higher than Friday’s close of $1,927.6. While the discrepancy between the two prices resulted in an opening gap, prices pulled back slightly before peaking at $1,950.1.

Gold (GC1!) Four-hour Chart

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

However, while central banks prepare for another round of rate hikes, the daily chart reflects highlights the gap that currently remains intact.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover how monetary policy affects Forex trading

Gold (GC1!) Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Futures for Beginners
Futures for Beginners
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Futures for Beginners
Get My Guide

Gold (XAU/USD) Technical Analysis

After three consecutive months of gains, a return to April 2022 levels has pushed the weekly and daily RSI (relative strength index) into overbought territory.

Since reaching a low of $1,618 in October last year, the 20% rally has been supported by lower rate expectations and rising recession risks. Although the shift in rhetoric and hopes of a slowdown in the pace of tightening (QT) has helped facilitate the rebound, technical headwinds remain firm.

Gold (GC1!) Weekly Chart

image3.png

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

With gold futures currently trading around the October high of $1,939.4, price action temporarily stalled, creating a doji candle on the weekly chart. As the RSI continues to threaten the upper bound of the ‘normal range’, the technical indicator suggests that bullish momentum may be reaching an extreme.

While central banks prepare for another round of rate hikes, this week’s economic docket could provide an additional catalyst for price action.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

If the Fed, ECB or BoE hike rates announce a rate hike that is higher than forecasts, gold prices could ease. Similarly, if economic data suggests that a global recession may be unavoidable and growth forecasts fade, gold prices could benefit.

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

DailyFX Economic Calendar

If prices remain above $1,944, the $1,950 handle remains as resistance which could bring the next level of resistance into play at the November 2020 high of $1,961.8.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Firms as Markets Appraise Fed Hiking Against China Re-opening
Crude Oil Price Firms as Markets Appraise Fed Hiking Against China Re-opening
2023-01-30 01:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: GC 1923 Still in Play – Can Bulls Tag 2k?
Gold Price Forecast: GC 1923 Still in Play – Can Bulls Tag 2k?
2023-01-26 19:01:51
Crude Oil Update: Steady Brent Looks to U.S. Data for Guidance
Crude Oil Update: Steady Brent Looks to U.S. Data for Guidance
2023-01-26 08:58:07
WTI Oil Prints Evening Star Pattern; Further Downside Ahead?
WTI Oil Prints Evening Star Pattern; Further Downside Ahead?
2023-01-25 10:28:11
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 30, 2023