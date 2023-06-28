Gold Price Leaks Lower as US Dollar Dithers Ahead of Powell. Lower XAU/USD?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Hawks Propel the Euro Higher: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY Setups
2023-06-27 10:41:04
Euro Technical Outlook – Ranges Against Trends. Is EUR/USD Trapped?
2023-06-27 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Inflation Data and Central Bank Hawks Weigh on Oil Prices
2023-06-27 18:00:33
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Fails at the First Hurdle, Further Downside Ahead?
2023-06-23 11:30:49
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 and Dow see rebounds stumble, while Nasdaq 100 claws back some losses
2023-06-27 09:30:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei come under pressure following hawkish Powell testimony
2023-06-22 09:30:41
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Leaks Lower as US Dollar Dithers Ahead of Powell. Lower XAU/USD?
2023-06-28 00:30:00
Gold Slides and USD/CAD Rallies as US Data Offers the DXY Temporary Support
2023-06-27 15:08:56
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Eyes Recent Highs as Central Bankers Gather in Sintra for the ECB Forum
2023-06-27 08:01:46
British Pound After BoE Rate Hike: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Action
2023-06-26 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of Japan (BoJ) - Foreign Exchange Market Intervention
2023-06-27 13:30:00
Japanese Yen Weakens Further: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, and CAD/JPY Latest
2023-06-27 12:00:10
More View More
Gold Price Leaks Lower as US Dollar Dithers Ahead of Powell. Lower XAU/USD?

Gold Price Leaks Lower as US Dollar Dithers Ahead of Powell. Lower XAU/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, US Dollar, Powell, FOMC, Fed, Treasury Yields, US CPI - Talking Points

  • Gold is bumping along recent lows with the US Dollar looking for direction
  • Market priced inflation readings are pondering lower energy prices against high services costs
  • Fed Chair Powell will be speaking later today. Will his comments hit XAU/USD?
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

The gold price is languishing around 3-month lows going into the Wednesday session ahead of Federal Reserve Jerome Powell speaking later today.

The Fed boss will appear at the European Central Bank (ECB) Forum on Central Banking in a policy panel discussion in Sintra, Portugal.

Last week he reiterated the bank’s tightening bias after its pause in rate hikes at the June Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. The so-called ‘hawkish hold’ led markets to hope for a potential rate cut in the foreseeable future.

Such notions have been dashed and rates markets are now looking at early 2024 as the earliest time horizon for an easing in monetary policy.

image1.png

Source; Bloomberg, tastylive

The recalibration of the perception of the Fed’s rate path saw the US Dollar notch up some notable gains going into the end of last week, but this week has seen more range trading/sideway price action in many currency pairs.

This comes as inflation expectations have reaccelerated a touch with the 1-year US Dollar inflation swap ticking slightly higher recently.

The 2-year breakeven inflation rate has also flattened after a period of easing in the first part of 2023. The breakeven inflation rate is the market-priced inflation rate derived from Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS).

image2.png

Source; Bloomberg, tastylive

A potential source of reasoning for the market recognition that inflation could be sticky going forward may lie in the breakdown of CPI.

In particular, looking closely at the impact of energy prices within the headline inflation gauge, this is where the Fed might have concerns as well as the swap market.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide
 image3.png

Source; Bloomberg, tastylive

Russia has been flooding available markets with oil exports in order to fund the conflict within Ukraine. It has been reported this week that Russia overtook Saudi Arabia as China’s number one supplier of energy.

Headline US CPI has been tracking lower, but this might be short-lived once the impact of lower energy prices is taken into account.

The Fed has cited the robust price pressures that remain within the services sector and this part of the economy appears to remain tight with a resilient labour market in the face of tightening policy.

US CPI data on the 12th of July will be watched closely for clues on the Fed’s posture going into the July 26th FOMC gathering.

For the gold price, a key component of the inflation outlook could be the ramifications for US real yields. The real yield is the nominal yield less the market-priced inflation rate derived from Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) for the same tenor.

This has the potential to be a two-edged sword for the precious metal. If CPI tracks higher again, it could force the Fed into a more aggressive tightening stance which may initially be supportive for the US Dollar.

However, it may lead to higher inflation expectations, that might see real yields dip, making the yellow metal a potentially attractive asset.

The key to such an outcome will be the reaction in Treasury yields. If they were to lift above the increase in market-priced inflation, real yields could inch higher, possibly undermining the gold price.

GC1 (GOLD FRONT FUTURES CONTRACT) AGAINST US 10-YEAR REAL YIELD AND DXY (USD) INDEX

image4.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Outlook: Inflation Data and Central Bank Hawks Weigh on Oil Prices
Oil Price Outlook: Inflation Data and Central Bank Hawks Weigh on Oil Prices
2023-06-27 18:00:33
Gold Slides and USD/CAD Rallies as US Data Offers the DXY Temporary Support
Gold Slides and USD/CAD Rallies as US Data Offers the DXY Temporary Support
2023-06-27 15:08:56
What China’s Lackluster Stimulus Implies for Copper and the Aussie Dollar
What China’s Lackluster Stimulus Implies for Copper and the Aussie Dollar
2023-06-26 16:31:38
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Nudges Higher as US Bond Yields Turn Lower
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Nudges Higher as US Bond Yields Turn Lower
2023-06-26 11:00:04
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023