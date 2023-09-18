Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Levels to Consider Ahead of FOMC

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Braces for EZ CPI & Fed Rate Announcement
2023-09-18 07:58:47
British Pound Slides Ahead of BoE Rate Decision. Where to for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP?
2023-09-18 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Fresh Highs as Concerns About Further Cuts from Saudi Arabia Linger
2023-09-18 14:19:32
Gold Price Gains Amid Risk Aversion Ahead of Fed, BoE and BoJ. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-09-18 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Calm before the storm, as STI remains in range, AUD/USD struggles
2023-09-18 02:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: VIX Back at Year-to-Date Low, Nikkei 225 Hits Two Month High
2023-09-15 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Levels to Consider Ahead of FOMC
2023-09-18 16:10:22
Gold Price Gains Amid Risk Aversion Ahead of Fed, BoE and BoJ. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-09-18 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Slides Ahead of BoE Rate Decision. Where to for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP?
2023-09-18 00:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Fed, Sterling, BoE, Japanese Yen, BoJ and More
2023-09-17 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: A Big Week Ahead for USD/JPY Traders
2023-09-18 11:00:05
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Fed, Sterling, BoE, Japanese Yen, BoJ and More
2023-09-17 16:00:00
More View More
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Levels to Consider Ahead of FOMC

Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Levels to Consider Ahead of FOMC

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold (XAU/UAS) Analysis

  • Gold rises cautiously around key technical level (200 SMA)
  • US yields remain elevated, capping gold gains thus far
  • Silver attempts to test significant moving average
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library

Gold Rises Cautiously Around Key Technical Level

Gold hints at a continuation of the near-term upward direction but momentum is likely to be lacking until midweek when the crux of this week’s economic data is due. Markets are mainly focused on the FOMC rate decision and updated quarterly forecasts which can provide insight into the committees thinking around growth, inflation, and interest rates.

The FOMC is almost certain to keep rates unchanged according to the Fed funds futures market (99%) - opting to allow prior interest rate rises to work through the real economy as the committee maintain a data dependent approach.

Gold is likely to react to the value of the US dollar and US treasury yields in the aftermath of the statement, the updated figures and the press conference. The Fed is unlikely to alter their estimates of the terminal interest rate, allowing maximum flexibility in the event inflation rises further. The recent surge in oil prices adds to the challenges at the Fed, mainly reemerging inflation concerns.

Gold price action shows a modest rise to start the week, testing the 200-day simple moving average in the process. Gold has shown a tendency towards making lower highs and higher lows – presenting a narrowing range. $1937 is the most immediate level of resistance, roughly coinciding with trendline resistance. Support appears at $1915, followed by the swing low at $1901.

Gold (XAU/USD) daily chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The gold market is heavily influenced by a number of fundamental factors including interest rates and treasury yields. Read our guide below for further insight:

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

US Yields Remain Elevated, Capping Gold Upside

US treasury yields have been edging higher as markets expect the Fed to maintain policy at restrictive levels for longer. As such, gold upside may come under pressure in the lead up to the Fed. Other central Banks like the Bank of England and Bank of Japan are also scheduled to decide on interest rates with no movement anticipated by the BoJ but markets favour a 25-bps hike on Thursday.

US 10-year treasury note yield

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The weekly gold chart reveals a slowdown in the longer-term downtrend, with price action piercing above the descending channel but with a low degree of conviction it must be said. A low volatility environment suggests that such breaks run the risk of fading. Could the FOMC decision be the catalyst needed to send the precious metal higher?

Gold weekly chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Find out about the #1 mistake traders make and avoid it! Read the report below:

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Richard Snow
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Silver Attempts to Test Significant Moving Average

The silver chart has also revealed a bounce from the swing low around 23.20. The big test for the metal will be a retest of the 200 DMA but the market may require that catalyst preciously mentioned. Silver upside levels of interest appear via the 200 DMA followed by $24.65 a fair distance away.

Silver Daily Chart

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Forecast: Fresh Highs as Concerns About Further Cuts from Saudi Arabia Linger
Oil Price Forecast: Fresh Highs as Concerns About Further Cuts from Saudi Arabia Linger
2023-09-18 14:19:32
Gold Prices Bounce Off Fibonacci Support, Attacks Cluster Resistance. What Now?
Gold Prices Bounce Off Fibonacci Support, Attacks Cluster Resistance. What Now?
2023-09-15 14:45:00
Gold Price on Meltdown Alert as USD Eyes Breakout Before Fed, XAU/USD Levels
Gold Price on Meltdown Alert as USD Eyes Breakout Before Fed, XAU/USD Levels
2023-09-14 21:25:00
WTI, Brent Shrug Off US Inventories Surge as Oil Prices Hit Fresh 2023 Highs
WTI, Brent Shrug Off US Inventories Surge as Oil Prices Hit Fresh 2023 Highs
2023-09-14 11:24:48
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Silver
Bearish
Clock icon 43m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023