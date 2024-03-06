Gold Price Latest: All-Time High Remains Within Touching Distance

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Gains Again As Markets Look to Big ECB, Powell Double Bill
2024-03-06 12:30:51
US Dollar Wobbles as Markets Await Powell; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-03-05 00:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Struggle As China Growth Plans Fail to Convince
2024-03-05 15:00:10
Oil Price Outlook: OPEC+ Extends Supply Cuts into Q2, WTI & Brent Ease
2024-03-04 14:36:59
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dax and Dow Fall Back Further, while Hang Seng’s Latest Leg Lower Gathers Pace
2024-03-05 11:00:51
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Ease Back While Hang Seng Bounce Hits a Wall
2024-02-29 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest: All-Time High Remains Within Touching Distance
2024-03-06 08:40:10
Gold Prices Surge Ahead of Key US Data, All-Time High in Sight
2024-03-05 09:22:14
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Wobbles as Markets Await Powell; Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2024-03-05 00:20:00
British Pound Gains Again Despite UK Spring Budget Jitters
2024-03-04 12:30:12
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) on Edge as Signs of Wage Pressures Appear
2024-03-05 13:00:29
USD/JPY Starts Week Strong; Tokyo Inflation, ISM Services, Powell & NFP in Focus
2024-03-04 16:30:00
More View More
Gold Price Latest: All-Time High Remains Within Touching Distance

Gold Price Latest: All-Time High Remains Within Touching Distance

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Analysis and Chart

  • Gold readying for another shot at the December 4th spike high.
  • Will Chair Powell give anything away later today?

Most Read: Silver Tumbles Back Into Multi-Month Support Zone

Gold’s recent rally accelerated last Friday, driven higher by weak US economic data, and the rally back towards a new all-time high has continued this week with the precious metal posting a $2,141.8/oz. peak yesterday. This left gold just $3 short of printing a new ATH. The technical outlook for gold remains positive and suggests that the precious metal will continue to move higher.

The drivers for the latest move higher in gold remain the same, the upcoming series of US interest rate cuts – three 25 basis point moves seen this year, starting at the June FOMC meeting – ongoing haven buying on geopolitical fears in Ukraine and the Middle East, and heavy central bank buying as bankers diversify away from the US dollar.

Later today, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will testify to the House Financial Services Committee (15:00 UK). Mr. Powell is not expected to lay out any timetable for interest rate cuts just yet, although any discussions about inflation, or the US labor market, will be keenly followed. The next FOMC meeting is on March 20th and this may be a more appropriate setting for official rate cut discussions.

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

Learn how to trade economic data and events with our complimentary guide

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

The daily gold chart remains positive with a prior level of resistance at $2,081/oz. now turning into support. Before that, the $2,114/oz level may act as a buffer after closing there on Monday and opening there on Tuesday. The CCI indicator at the bottom of the chart does show gold to be extremely overbought although this reading is starting to move lower. There may be a short period of consolidation ahead but overall the path of least resistance for gold is higher.

Gold Daily Price Chart

image1.png
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Retail trader data show 44.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.27 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 3.42% higher than yesterday and 18.14% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.01% higher than yesterday and 65.42% higher than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Gold prices may continue to rise.

See what these swings in positioning mean for the price of gold

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 5% 2%
Weekly -15% 61% 14%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Prices Struggle As China Growth Plans Fail to Convince
Crude Oil Prices Struggle As China Growth Plans Fail to Convince
2024-03-05 15:00:10
Gold Prices Surge Ahead of Key US Data, All-Time High in Sight
Gold Prices Surge Ahead of Key US Data, All-Time High in Sight
2024-03-05 09:22:14
Oil Price Outlook: OPEC+ Extends Supply Cuts into Q2, WTI & Brent Ease
Oil Price Outlook: OPEC+ Extends Supply Cuts into Q2, WTI & Brent Ease
2024-03-04 14:36:59
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Probes Fresh Multi-Month Highs, More to Follow as NFPs Loom?
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Probes Fresh Multi-Month Highs, More to Follow as NFPs Loom?
2024-03-04 09:02:08
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 54m
Last updated: Mar 6, 2024