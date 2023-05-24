Gold Price Held Back By Multi-Decade High US Treasury Bill Yields

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD on Cusp of Major Breakdown as US Dollar Embarks on Strong Recovery
2023-05-23 16:15:00
Euro Area PMI Data Shows Robust Sector Growth Despite Manufacturing Slump, EUR/USD Flat
2023-05-23 08:59:51
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Rally Approaches Confluence Area, Where to Next for Oil Prices?
2023-05-24 08:01:39
US Dollar Steadies on Firm Treasury Yields Despite Debt Ceiling Risks. Higher USD?
2023-05-24 01:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and CAC40 Slip but Nasdaq 100 Holds up Well
2023-05-23 10:30:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: US Indices Rally Facing Key Technical Hurdles
2023-05-20 10:00:47
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Held Back By Multi-Decade High US Treasury Bill Yields
2023-05-24 11:10:17
US Dollar Steadies on Firm Treasury Yields Despite Debt Ceiling Risks. Higher USD?
2023-05-24 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking News: Hot UK CPI Augments Pound, GBP/USD Above 1.24
2023-05-24 06:37:10
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: IMF U-Turn, UK PMIs, US Debt Talks
2023-05-23 11:30:13
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: May 24, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Muted After Breakout, AUD/JPY Forges Double Top
2023-05-23 19:00:00
Japanese Yen Weakens as Treasury Yields Rise, USD/JPY Triangle Breakout in Focus
2023-05-22 23:00:00
More View More
Gold Price Held Back By Multi-Decade High US Treasury Bill Yields

Gold Price Held Back By Multi-Decade High US Treasury Bill Yields

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

Gold Price Analysis, Price, and Chart

  • US 1-month US bill yields test multi-decade highs.
  • FOMC minutes and Core PCE yields the next macro drivers for the precious metal.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Fears that the ongoing debt discussions may be too little too late and see the US go into a technical default continue to drive up short-term US Treasury bill yields to levels not seen in decades. The 1-month US T Bill now trades with a yield of around 5.65% as investors demand more for their money over the negotiation period. The talks between President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy have so far produced little of note despite both sides saying that ongoing conversations are productive, while President Biden added that a default was ‘off the table’. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s recent comments that if an agreement was not reached by early June then a debt default was ‘highly likely’ continue to rattle the market.

US 1-Month Treasury Bill Yield – Daily Price Chart

image1.png

While gold is currently battling elevated US bond yields, ahead this week, starting later today, there are a few high-importance US economic data releases and events for gold traders to consider. This evening the latest FOMC Minutes should give the market more detail about what was discussed at the last meeting, while Thursday sees the release of the second US Q2 GDP reading. On Friday, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, Core PCE is released at 12:20 GMT ahead of the final Michigan Consumer Sentiment report for May.

image2.pngimage3.png

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Gold remains near a recent multi-week low at $1,952/oz. and may re-test this level if US bond yields rally further. The sell-off from the May 4 multi-decade high at $2,081/oz. has been unrelenting with little in the way of any sustained rebound seen. If gold is to push higher then resistance from the 20- and 50-day moving averages, at $1,993/0z. and $2,001/oz. will need to be taken out convincingly.

Gold Price Daily Chart – May 15, 2023

image4.png

Chart via TradingView

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% 12% 0%
Weekly 0% -6% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail Traders Remain Long

Retail trader data show 65.63% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.91 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 1.65% lower than yesterday and 0.33% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.87% higher than yesterday and 6.57% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Rally Approaches Confluence Area, Where to Next for Oil Prices?
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Rally Approaches Confluence Area, Where to Next for Oil Prices?
2023-05-24 08:01:39
Gold Price Finds Traction as US Dollar Pauses Despite Higher Yields
Gold Price Finds Traction as US Dollar Pauses Despite Higher Yields
2023-05-23 02:00:00
Gold Fades but Upside Still Favored as Debt-Limit Talks Hit Crunch Time
Gold Fades but Upside Still Favored as Debt-Limit Talks Hit Crunch Time
2023-05-22 18:30:00
Silver (XAG/USD) Technical Update: Confluence Support in Focus
Silver (XAG/USD) Technical Update: Confluence Support in Focus
2023-05-22 15:09:33
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Last updated: May 24, 2023