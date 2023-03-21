Gold Price Gallops North on Weaker US Dollar Ahead of Fed. Where to for XAU/USD?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Wilts As Bank-Sector Woes Hit Risk Appetite Once Again
2023-03-20 10:37:56
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Pushes Higher on ECB Rate Hike Commentary
2023-03-17 10:30:11
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Remain Under Pressure as Recessionary Fears Weigh
2023-03-20 13:29:35
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Gold, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, Powell
2023-03-19 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Gallops North on Weaker US Dollar Ahead of Fed. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-03-21 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Momentum Wilts After Fake Breakout. Now What?
2023-03-20 16:45:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Consolidates Above the 1.21 Handle
2023-03-17 09:02:16
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Following the US Dollar as Risk Looks to Ease
2023-03-16 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Grinds Lower as Fear Overshadows UBS/Credit Suisse Deal
2023-03-20 12:07:32
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar/Yen Dips as Rate Expectations Fall
2023-03-16 12:00:24
More View More
Gold Price Gallops North on Weaker US Dollar Ahead of Fed. Where to for XAU/USD?

Gold Price Gallops North on Weaker US Dollar Ahead of Fed. Where to for XAU/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, US Dollar, Credit Suisse, UBS, AT1, Fed, VIX, GVZ - Talking Points

  • The gold price is making new highs while banking instability lingers
  • Markets could be pivoting toward better quality assets among the turbulence
  • If the Fed backs away from its hawkishness, will XAU/USD be boosted?
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Gold made a one-year high just shy of US$ 2,010 an ounce overnight as markets continue to digest the impacts of the Credit Suisse – UBS deal and broader concerns for banks with weak balance sheets.

The Wall Street cash session saw large-cap banks make notable gains while First Republic Bank collapsed again. The price action could be suggestive of the market seeking quality assets amid the uncertainty of potential contagion.

Credit Suisse’s AT1 bond is trading near zero and other European bank AT1 bonds have also been hit hard, despite the terms of those notes being significantly different to the Credit Suisse bonds.

AT1 (alternative tier 1) bonds do not have a maturity date (perpetual) and are subordinate to all other debt instruments but rank above equity.

With all this mayhem, the perceived haven status of the precious metal appears to have added to its lustre.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The US Dollar also collapsed to a four-week low yesterday further lifting XAU/USD. Treasury yields have steadied after the rout last week and real yields have recovered some lost ground ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday.

Futures and swaps markets are leaning toward a 25 basis point lift but it is not fully priced in. The quandary for the Fed is the unknown number of other banks and corporates that could be vulnerable to the tightening monetary conditions that they have created in order to rein in sky-high inflation.

Since the collapse of SVB Financial, gold has moved higher, while the US Dollar and real yields have slipped lower. The unpredictability of the current circumstances has also seen volatility tick higher in equities and gold as represented by the VIX and GVX indices.

If these conditions continue to prevail, they might be supportive of the yellow metal and the all-time high of US$ 2,075 an ounce may come into view.

GOLD AGAINST US DOLLAR (DXY), US 10-YEAR REAL YIELDS AND VOLATILITY (GVZ)

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Momentum Wilts After Fake Breakout. Now What?
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Momentum Wilts After Fake Breakout. Now What?
2023-03-20 16:45:00
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Remain Under Pressure as Recessionary Fears Weigh
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Remain Under Pressure as Recessionary Fears Weigh
2023-03-20 13:29:35
Gold Prices Jump as Yields Slump, Sentiment Dismal as Bank Angst Lingers
Gold Prices Jump as Yields Slump, Sentiment Dismal as Bank Angst Lingers
2023-03-17 14:55:01
Gold Price Holds the High Ground Amid Banking Turmoil. Where to for XAU/USD?
Gold Price Holds the High Ground Amid Banking Turmoil. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-03-17 03:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 21, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Mar 21, 2023