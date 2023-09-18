 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Slides Ahead of BoE Rate Decision. Where to for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP?
2023-09-18 00:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Fed, Sterling, BoE, Japanese Yen, BoJ and More
2023-09-17 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Gains Amid Risk Aversion Ahead of Fed, BoE and BoJ. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-09-18 05:00:00
Crude Oil to Test $100? Natural Gas is not Out of the Woods Yet
2023-09-17 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Calm before the storm, as STI remains in range, AUD/USD struggles
2023-09-18 02:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: VIX Back at Year-to-Date Low, Nikkei 225 Hits Two Month High
2023-09-15 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Gains Amid Risk Aversion Ahead of Fed, BoE and BoJ. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-09-18 05:00:00
Gold Prices Bounce Off Fibonacci Support, Attacks Cluster Resistance. What Now?
2023-09-15 14:45:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Slides Ahead of BoE Rate Decision. Where to for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP?
2023-09-18 00:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Fed, Sterling, BoE, Japanese Yen, BoJ and More
2023-09-17 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Fed, Sterling, BoE, Japanese Yen, BoJ and More
2023-09-17 16:00:00
Will a Hawkish Fed Force Tokyo’s Hand Amid FX Intervention Concerns?
2023-09-15 13:09:07
More View More
Gold Price Gains Amid Risk Aversion Ahead of Fed, BoE and BoJ. Higher XAU/USD?

Gold Price Gains Amid Risk Aversion Ahead of Fed, BoE and BoJ. Higher XAU/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Share:

Spot gold made headway today with China’s property sector revisiting its debt profile as markets contemplate central bank actions this week. Will XAU/USD break the range?

Gold, XAU/USD, US Dollar, China, HSI, Crude Oil, Fed, BoE, BoJ - Talking Points

  • Gold is challenging the US$ 1,930 level again today
  • Problems for China’s developers soured the mood equities
  • Central bank meetings are the focus for now. Where to for XAU/USD?
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

The gold price added to last Friday’s gain to start the week with risk aversion creeping into markets on Monday ahead of several central bank meetings this week.

China property woes continue with Country Garden looking to renegotiate its debt obligations for CNY bonds and is due to pay a coupon on its USD note today.

The Evergrande shemozzle continues to unfurl with Chinese police detaining some staff from the wealth management unit over the weekend.

As a result, Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong fell with the Hang Seng Index (HSI) down over 1% today. Australia’s S&P ASX 200 also dropped but to a lesser degree.

Japan is on holiday today so the cash market there is closed, but Nikkei 225 futures found higher ground with the Yen continuing to trade near its lowest level since November last year, just shy of 148.

Other currencies have had a quiet start to the week so far after the US Dollar notched up gains last week against CHF, EUR, GBP and JPY.

Futures markets are pointing to a steady start to the Wall Street cash session.

APAC bonds are generally lower as yields tick higher. The benchmark 10-year Treasury bond finished last week at 4.33% after trading at a 16-year high of 4.36% on Thursday.

Crude oil prices are close to the 10-month peak seen on Friday. The WTI futures contract is near US$ 91.50 bbl while the Brent contract is around US$ 94.50 bbl.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman will be speaking at the 24th World Petroleum Congress in Canada later today.

A plethora of central banks will be meeting this week to decide on monetary policy. The Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan are anticipated to hold policy steady on Wednesday and Friday respectively.

The market is pricing in a 25 basis point hike by the Bank of England on Wednesday.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS SNAPSHOT

Spot gold had seen a range of US$ 1,885 – 1,997 over the past 4 months.

A break on either side could be the catalyst for momentum to unfold in that direction. Click on the banner below to learn more about range trading.

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

Support could be in the 1885 – 1895 area where there are a series of prior lows, a breakpoint, and the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level of the move from 1614 up to 2062.

Further down the 50% Fibonacci Retracement at 1838 might lend support.

On the topside, resistance might be at the recent peaks of 1953 and 1987 or the psychological level of 2000 where there is also the breakpoint nearby.

SPOT GOLD CHART

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Clambers Near Peak as US Dollar and Euro Pause Ahead of US CPI and ECB
Crude Oil Clambers Near Peak as US Dollar and Euro Pause Ahead of US CPI and ECB
2023-09-12 05:00:00
US Dollar on the Ropes with Yen Leading the Way. AUD, NZD and GBP Piled In
US Dollar on the Ropes with Yen Leading the Way. AUD, NZD and GBP Piled In
2023-09-11 06:00:00
Euro Holds Ground Ahead of ECB as US Dollar Flexes. Where to for EUR/USD?
Euro Holds Ground Ahead of ECB as US Dollar Flexes. Where to for EUR/USD?
2023-09-07 05:00:00
Crude Oil Flies High with Markets Eyeing a Fed Pause. Will WTI Go Higher?
Crude Oil Flies High with Markets Eyeing a Fed Pause. Will WTI Go Higher?
2023-09-04 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
USDOLLAR
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Oil - Brent Crude
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
USD/HKD
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Japan 225
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023