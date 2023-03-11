 Skip to Content
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Heads Toward $1880 After Strong Recovery

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Heads Toward $1880 After Strong Recovery

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Bullish Above $1,840.

  • Gold prices head toward the 50-day MA (moving average) after rebounding off technical support.
  • Strong recovery results in the formation of a hammer candle. Is a bullish reversal in play?
  • XAU/USD aims for $1,880 but bullish momentum fades after a brief retest of $1,871.9.
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Gold Prices Climb Higher After Rebounding Off Technical Support

Gold prices experienced their second consecutive week of gains, driving futures toward $1,880.

After a brief retest of the 100-week MA (moving average) around $1,1813, a swift retaliation from bulls drove prices beyond $1,840. With XAU/USD gaining traction, the prior resistance level now holds as support for the short-term move.

On the weekly chart below, the strong rebound resulted in the formation of a hammer candle, suggestive of a potential reversal. While buyers continue to push higher, both psychological and technical levels could provide some big hurdles for bulls.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Learn Technical Analysis

Recommended by Tammy Da Costa

Start Course

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Weekly Chart

image1.png

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

As the release of Friday’s NFP (non-farm payrolls) report pushed prices higher, gold continued to rise before peaking at $1,871.9.

image2.png

DailyFX Economic Calendar

For the upside to persist, prices would need to break the 50-day MA before attempting to reach $1,880.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

However, if prices fall below the 100-week MA, a rise in bearish momentum could pave the way for a move toward the next big psychological level of $1,800.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

