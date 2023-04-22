Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Attempts Hints at Breakdown Ahead of US GDP

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Week Ahead: Will Heavyweight Data Breathe Life Back Into a Lethargic EUR/USD?
2023-04-22 07:00:14
EUR/USD Remains Listless Despite Improving Euro Area Business Activity
2023-04-21 09:30:34
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Falls With Crude Oil Prices, Will USD/CAD Break Higher Next?
2023-04-21 00:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Enters Fourth Straight Day of Declines on Demand Concerns
2023-04-20 10:48:22
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets in the Second Quarter: S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Euro, Recession Woes
2023-04-09 20:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fly as Treasury Yields Dive, S&P 500 at Risk of Breaking Down
2023-04-20 20:00:00
XAU/USD Forecast: Fed Beige Book Provides Support for Gold Prices
2023-04-20 07:55:01
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: Signs of Bullish Impetus Reverse Ahead of a Busy Week
2023-04-21 11:04:55
GBP/USD Capped by Cluster Resistance, USD/JPY Blasts Off after Bullish Breakout
2023-04-19 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Jumps on US PMI Data Beat as US Treasury Yields Resume Rally
2023-04-21 15:05:00
Time for Japanese Yen to Rise? USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Ahead of BOJ
2023-04-21 02:45:00
More View More
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Attempts Hints at Breakdown Ahead of US GDP

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Attempts Hints at Breakdown Ahead of US GDP

Richard Snow, Analyst

Gold Weekly Forecast: Mixed

  • Stronger dollar sends gold lower ahead of US Q1 GDP and major US tech earnings
  • With a lack of clear bearish drivers for gold, prices may favor a period of consolidation before the next major catalyst – potentially US GDP
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
See what the precious metal has in store for Q2
Get My Guide

US Fundamental Data Holds Up Ahead of US GDP, Stronger Dollar Sends Gold Lower

Gold has been consolidating around the lower portion of the ascending channel for the last five trading sessions, finally hinting at a breakdown as the dollar receives a bid on better-than-expected fundamental data (PMI). The chart below also highlights the massive drop off in volatility (orange line) after the massive peak which brings into question whether the recent attempt to break lower can be sustained. It is with this view that this week’s forecast comes with the mixed bias.

Gold Daily Chart vs a Measure of Gold Volatility (GVZ)

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Looking ahead to next week, US first quarter GDP data is likely to provide direction for the dollar and for gold as an extension, but the bar for a higher dollar remains a very high one. The Fed have been signaling its intension to hike just above 5% since the end of last year and have not veered from that projection even in light of the March banking instability.

However, with the May FOMC meeting more than a week away, a positive US GDP print for Q1 could see a further upward shift in rate hike expectations, a firmer dollar and weaker gold prices. Admittedly, this is in contrast with my longer-term view for gold as markets are likely to shift their focus on the prospect of rate cuts in the second half of the year in the days and weeks after the May FOMC meeting – which bodes well for non-interest bearing metal.

Gold Technical Levels of Interest: Consolidation in the Lead up to US GDP?

The daily chart, with levels attached, shows the impulsive Friday decline at the end of the London session. Just two days prior, a similar move also breached the ascending channel but ultimately retraced almost back within the channel once more. Therefore, the daily close will help inform where we start of next week as a full recovery of the intra-day move keeps the bullish trend well in place.

However, given the strong bull trend, this latest move lower could simply provide better levels for a bullish continuation set up with support at $1970 and $1960 just beneath that. In the week to come, in the absence of clear bearish catalysts for gold, gold prices may favor a consolidation as the potential for conflicting data next week makes its way across the newswires.

Gold Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Weekly Outlook: is the US Heading for Uninspiring Economic Growth?
US Dollar Weekly Outlook: is the US Heading for Uninspiring Economic Growth?
2023-04-21 16:30:00
S&P 500 Week Ahead Forecast: Bullish Momentum Fades as Bears Flirt with Comeback
S&P 500 Week Ahead Forecast: Bullish Momentum Fades as Bears Flirt with Comeback
2023-04-16 08:00:00
Gold Weekly Forecast: Is it Time to Turn Cautious on XAU/USD?
Gold Weekly Forecast: Is it Time to Turn Cautious on XAU/USD?
2023-04-16 00:00:00
Pound Sterling Forecast: UK Fundamental Data Fails to Inspire, CPI Next
Pound Sterling Forecast: UK Fundamental Data Fails to Inspire, CPI Next
2023-04-15 15:00:32
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish