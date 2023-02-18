 Skip to Content
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Fears Drive XAU/USD to an Attractive Level

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Gold price outlook: Bullish above $1,850

  • Gold prices plunge to new lows, but bullish hammer provides a glimmer of hope for bulls.
  • GC heads back to $1,850 resistance, opening the door for a stronger correction that could help lift prices in the short-term. Fed rate expectations continue to threaten Gold’s imminent recovery.
  • CCI (commodity channel index) falls into oversold territory – will gold fight the Fed and retaliate against the Dollar?
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Fear of the Fed Drives XAU/USD into Oversold Territory – Bullish Hammer Provides Temporary Hope for Buyers

Gold prices fell for a third consecutive week after Fed officials triggered fears of further rate hikes. With the precious metal extending declines, a break of the bear flag and a move below the 50-day MA (moving average) has supported the bearish move.

As the February sell-off pushed GC futures briefly below the January 2023 low, gold has made a new yearly low, currently holding as support at $1,827.7.

Gold Price (GC1!) Chart

Gold Futures Daily Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Futures for Beginners
Futures for Beginners
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Futures for Beginners
Get My Guide

After reaching a high of $1,957.2 earlier this month, the shift in the fundamental narrative exacerbated gold’s sell-off, leaving the safe-haven metal vulnerable to additional losses. However, as market participants priced in the renewed possibility for a 50 basis-point rate hike at the March FOMC, a bounce off support helped cap further losses.

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

Although XAU/USD has currently erased approximately 4.89% of January’s gains (of 6.52%), the sharp three-week sell-off has pushed the daily CCI (commodity channel index) into negative territory.

This suggests that the commodity may be oversold, opening the door for a rebound. However, with the body of the bullish hammer on the daily chart currently testing trendline resistance around $1,850, a clear break of this zone is necessary to drive prices higher.

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Levels

SupportResistance
$1,827.7 (Current monthly low)$1,850 (Psychological resistance)
$1,800 (Psychological support)$1,866 (50-day MA)
$1,754.6 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the Nov ‘22 – Feb ’23 move)$1,900 (Psychological Resistance

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

