Gold Gets its Groove as Markets Consolidate across the Board. Where to for XAU/USD?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets
2023-06-06 23:00:00
EUR/USD Tepid Amid Market Consolidation, USD/CAD Forges Bearish Double Top
2023-06-06 16:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Skittled as Market Swallows OPEC+ Cuts. Is WTI Rangebound?
2023-06-07 00:30:00
US Dollar Pauses as Cross Market Volatility Rolls Over. Will Markets be Data Dependent?
2023-06-06 03:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 Look to Move Higher but Hang Seng Struggles​
2023-06-06 09:30:14
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 23, 2023 19:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 33,096.00.
2023-06-02 15:23:30
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Gets its Groove as Markets Consolidate across the Board. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-06-07 05:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Channel Support Holds for Now but Bearish Risks Still Present
2023-06-06 19:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound at Mercy of Peers in Light Data Week: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-06-07 06:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Upside Bets
2023-06-06 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: EUR/JPY, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-06-06 12:01:02
Japanese Yen Week Ahead as Fed Skip Bets Grow: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-06-05 03:30:00
More View More
Gold Gets its Groove as Markets Consolidate across the Board. Where to for XAU/USD?

Gold Gets its Groove as Markets Consolidate across the Board. Where to for XAU/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, US Dollar, Fed, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225, RBA, BoC, VIX - Talking Points

  • The gold price remains in an ascending channel for now
  • Markets might be pivoting toward observing the macroeconomic factors
  • Volatility has been drifting lower as range trading becomes fashionable
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

The gold price is oscillating around US$ 1,980 again today as markets reassess the landscape with China looking to stoke some growth and next week’s Fed meeting coming into view.

It is being reported that China wants the domestic big banks to lower deposit rates for the second time in a year. It appears to be a move designed to encourage consumer spending to boost the domestic economy.

The market is now fretting about what other measures Beijing might take. In any case, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) has added to recent gains today as it eclipsed 19,400 for the first time in 2-weeks before pulling back.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index initially opened to yet another fresh 23-year high before pulling back as traders took profit and the Yen strengthened.

The Australian Dollar is eying off 67 cents despite 1Q quarter-on-quarter GDP coming in at 0.2% rather than the 0.3% forecast. The latest read was probably offset with the previous print of 0.5% being revised up to 0.6%.

The crypto world has been turned on its head after the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC announced a crackdown. Coinbase and Binance are in the sights with allegations of an illegal exchange being run.

Elsewhere, Crude oil has had a quiet session to start Wednesday with the WTI futures contract languishing under US$ 72 bbl and the Brent contract nearing US$ 76 bbl at the time of going to print.

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

Perhaps indicative of the current trading regime, volatilities have continued lower today across asset classes. The VIX index is under 14% for the first time since February 2020. The VIX is a measure of implied volatility across a series of maturities on the S&P 500.

Gold volatility has also continued lower with the GVZ index also nudging under 14%. The GVZ index uses a similar methodology to the VIX index to calculate expected volatility for the next 30 days for gold.

The US 10-year real yield has also continued to move sideways as well as the DXY (USD) index over the last few days.

This brings into the spectre of what the Federal Reserve will be doing at its next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on June 14th.

The RBA lifted rates yesterday and the Bank of Canada (BoC) are set to make their decision later today. The interest market is undecided on the outcome with less than a 50% probability of a 25 basis point hike.

If the BoC decides to raise rates, it might create a new conversation about the potential of the Fed’s rate path. The market has currently priced a ‘no change’ scenario for this time next week.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

GOLD, US 10-YEAR REAL YIELD, DXY INDEX, GVZ INDEX

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Pauses as Cross Market Volatility Rolls Over. Will Markets be Data Dependent?
US Dollar Pauses as Cross Market Volatility Rolls Over. Will Markets be Data Dependent?
2023-06-06 03:30:00
US Dollar Holds the High Ground While Crude Oil Whips Around. Higher USD?
US Dollar Holds the High Ground While Crude Oil Whips Around. Higher USD?
2023-06-05 05:00:00
US Dollar Dithers After Debt Deal Passes House of Reps. Will the Fed Now Drive USD?
US Dollar Dithers After Debt Deal Passes House of Reps. Will the Fed Now Drive USD?
2023-06-01 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Gains on Intervention Warning as US Dollar Steadies
Japanese Yen Gains on Intervention Warning as US Dollar Steadies
2023-05-31 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023
AUD/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023
Japan 225
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023
Hong Kong HS50
Last updated: Jun 7, 2023