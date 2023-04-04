 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD 1.09 Handle About to Break?
2023-04-04 07:55:14
GBP/USD Defies Confluence Resistance, EUR/USD at Brink of Major Bullish Breakout
2023-04-03 17:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Steady After Stunning Run Higher on OPEC+ News. Where to for WTI?
2023-04-04 00:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Breaks Down as Oil Soars, Trendline Support at Risk
2023-04-03 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Downside Exposure on Wall Street
2023-04-04 02:00:00
Markets Q2 Outlook: US Dollar, Gold, Oil, Dow, Euro, Yen, Sterling, AUD, BTC
2023-04-02 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Could Test Multi-Month Highs if a Bullish Technical Pattern Plays Out
2023-04-04 11:00:35
Gold Jumps After ISM Data; Can it Rise Above the Key $2000 Level?
2023-04-04 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Apr 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Defies Confluence Resistance, EUR/USD at Brink of Major Bullish Breakout
2023-04-03 17:10:00
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long GBP/USD since Dec 01 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.
2023-04-03 16:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Approaching Key Resistance Areas, Breakouts Incoming?
2023-04-04 09:29:23
US dollar Price Setup This Week: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-04-03 03:30:00
More View More
Gold Could Test Multi-Month Highs if a Bullish Technical Pattern Plays Out

Gold Could Test Multi-Month Highs if a Bullish Technical Pattern Plays Out

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist
What's on this page

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • Gold eyes a re-test of $2,000/oz.
  • A bullish pennant formation, if held, suggests higher prices.
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Risk market sentiment and US interest rate probabilities, both strong drivers of gold of late, are little changed so far today, leaving the precious metal stuck in a tight trading range. Market’s continue to pare back fears of a further banking crisis, while the probability for one more 25 basis point US interest rate hike is finely balanced. Financial markets also face a shortened trading week with liquidity expected to drain as we approach the Easter Bank holiday weekend, leaving the market vulnerable to potential bouts of volatility. This risk is increased with the latest US Jobs Report (NFP), a known market mover, released on Friday.

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

While the fundamental backdrop for gold is currently neutral, one technical pattern on the daily chart suggests a break higher is possible in the near term. A bullish pennant pattern is formed after a period of consolidation is seen following a strong uptrend. A series of lower highs and higher lows eventually meet and, if the pattern plays out, the uptrend continues.

Pennant Patterns: Trading Bearish and Bullish Pennants

Gold is trading around $1,983/oz. currently and is within striking distance of both the $2k ‘big figure’ level and the March 2023 high at $2,009.75/oz. Above here the precious metal would be back at highs last seen over one year ago. A confirmed break above here would leave prior highs at $2,070/oz. and $2,075/oz. vulnerable.

Gold Price Daily Chart – April 4, 2023

image1.png

Gold Weekly Price Chart – April 4, 2023

image2.png

All Charts via TradingView

Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 9% 5%
Weekly 2% 9% 5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Retail Traders Increase Net-Shorts

Retail trader data show 54.75% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.21 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 3.03% lower than yesterday and 6.96% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 20.05% higher than yesterday and 20.35% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

