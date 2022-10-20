 Skip to content
Gold Bends the Knee to Rising Yields and US Dollar. Will Initial Jobless Claims Spark Rebound?

Gold Bends the Knee to Rising Yields and US Dollar. Will Initial Jobless Claims Spark Rebound?

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Gold, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Inflation, Initial Jobless Claims Technical Outlook – Talking Points

  • Gold prices remain under pressure in APAC trading as strong USD, higher yields weigh
  • Initial jobless claims data is on tap, with a higher number potentially sparking a rebound
  • XAU/USD is approaching critical levels that may dictate the near-term price direction
Gold prices fell around 1.3% on Wednesday as higher Treasury yields and a rising US Dollar added headwinds to the metal. That move wiped out gains from the previous two days and dragged prices down to a fresh October low near the 1,628 mark. Now, the 2022 low from September at 1,614.92 is within striking distance, providing bullion bears with an enticing opportunity to target the 1,600 level.

The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield closed above 4.5% after a higher-than-expected inflation report crossed the wires across the Atlantic and caused a wave of bond selling. The United Kingdom’s consumer price index (CPI) for September crossed the wires at 10.1% from a year before. That was slightly higher than the 10.0% consensus forecast. Rate traders see hot UK inflation as a hawkish signal for the Federal Reserve.

Gold Technical Outlook

Gold is on track to test the September low (1,614.92), with prices within 1% of the level while pacing lower throughout Asia-Pacific trading. The MACD and RSI oscillators are both trending lower, underscoring the move’s bearish momentum. The 1,600 psychological level would present a major test for XAU if the September level breaks.

Alternatively, those levels may offer a staging point for prices to rebound. If so, the 23.6% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracements and the falling 20-day and 50-day Simple Moving Averages are on the table as potential resistance.

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Chart, line chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

