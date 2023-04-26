Gold and Silver Bid Higher, Government Bond Yields Fall on Recession Fears

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Silver Price (XAG/USD) Charts, and Analysis

Heightened recession fears drive investors into gold and silver.

US Treasury yields slump, US regional bank fears grow.

Gold, and silver, prices are pushing higher as US recession fears continue to grow. The closely-watched US 2yr-10yr yield spread remains heavily inverted, while US Treasury yields fell heavily yesterday as traders continue to price in US rate cuts later this year. The Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points at next week’s FOMC meeting, before pausing before starting to cut rates in Q3. The latest CME Fed Fund rate probabilities point to US rates ending this year at 425-450, compared to a current rate of 475-500. Further out, US Fed Funds are seen at 300-325 in September 2024.

US Treasury 2-year yields have fallen by 36 basis points over the last week with a series of higher lows broken decisively by yesterday’s move lower.

US Treasury 2-Year Yields – Daily Chart

This lower interest rate backdrop in the US is supporting the move higher in gold and silver, while fears that the US regional banking crisis is not over is also giving gold’s safe-haven status a boost. Monday’s news from First Republic Bank that it had lost over $100 billion of deposits this year pushed gold briefly back above $2,000/oz. on safe-haven flows before the precious metal settled slightly lower. Initial resistance is seen at $2,009/oz. while a cluster of prior lows between $1,970/oz. and $1,980/oz. should provide support.

Gold Price Daily Chart – April 26, 2023

Chart via TradingView

Silver is trading just over one dollar away from its recent multi-month high and has a technical set-up similar to gold. Support is seen at around $24.50 while resistance is pegged at the April high of $26.08 before last April’s high of $26.22 comes into focus.

Silver Price Daily Chart – April 26, 2023

