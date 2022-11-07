Global Stocks Extend Gains Supporting the Bullish German Dax

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Brewing a Further Decline
2022-11-07 14:00:14
EUR/USD Bounces of 50-SMA, Sustained Break Above Parity May Remain Elusive
2022-11-07 11:37:50
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Eases as Markets Ponder a Possible Chinese Reopening. Will WTI Rally?
2022-11-07 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Surge as Bullish Breakout Drives WTI Back Above $90
2022-11-05 15:00:14
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Price Action Setups
2022-11-07 14:36:50
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, Gold, CPI, China Credit, UK GDP
2022-11-06 22:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Pares Back, Focus on Fed Speakers Ahead of CPI
2022-11-07 08:07:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, Gold, CPI, China Credit, UK GDP
2022-11-06 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Climbs as Post NFP Dollar Decline Continues
2022-11-07 10:55:10
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, Gold, CPI, China Credit, UK GDP
2022-11-06 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-11-07 09:45:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, CHF/JPY, AUD/JPY Charts to Watch
2022-11-06 03:00:00
More View More
Global Stocks Extend Gains Supporting the Bullish German Dax

Global Stocks Extend Gains Supporting the Bullish German Dax

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

German Dax Talking Points:

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

German Dax Trades Above 13500 As Bulls Aim Higher

European equity futures have extended gains as a weaker US Dollar offers further reprieve for risk assets. With Dax 40 futures making a full recovery from the September sell-off, the five-week rally has assisted in driving price action above 13,500.

Although last week’s heavy economic data and rumors of China’s reopening led to additional volatility throughout global markets, the performance-based Dax ended the week with a 1.66% gain.

Dax Technical Analysis

After pushing through prior trendline resistance on the weekly chart, a brief retest of 13,036 and strong retaliation from bulls supported the upside move. As the body of last week’s candle closed above the falling wedge pattern, the 200-week MA (moving average) stepped in as support at 13364.

Futures for Beginners
Futures for Beginners
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Futures for Beginners
Get My Guide

German Dax (FDAX1!) Weekly Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared byTammy Da Costausing TradingView

Meanwhile, the daily chart below further highlights how prices have broken out, snapping back after a steep decline. From the October low of 11829, a move above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement (from 2020 – 2021) at 13115 and a break of the downward trendline drove prices higher before reaching 13364. The initial rejection of this level drove prices back to the same Fibonacci zone before the formation of a doji candle and a sharp rebound drove the bullish breakout.

German Dax (FDAX1!) Daily Chart

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared byTammy Da Costausing TradingView

With support at prior resistance, the 13500 psychological level remains key for the short-term move. As prices continue to edge higher, the 13750 area has historically provided resistance and may continue to do so for both the short and longer-term move.

But, with focus on inflation and recession fears, additional selling pressure and a drop below 13364 could bring 13115 and 13000 back to life.

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter:@Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Week Ahead Forecast: Inflation Could Make or Break the Market
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Week Ahead Forecast: Inflation Could Make or Break the Market
2022-11-06 13:00:11
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
Why Do Stocks Suffer When Interest Rates Rise?
2022-11-04 15:00:00
S&P 500 Clobbered by Fed’s Hawkish Guidance, NFP Eyed for Market Direction
S&P 500 Clobbered by Fed’s Hawkish Guidance, NFP Eyed for Market Direction
2022-11-03 20:30:00
USD Strength, Rising Yields Crush Stock Indices: Dax, Dow & FTSE Fall
USD Strength, Rising Yields Crush Stock Indices: Dax, Dow & FTSE Fall
2022-11-03 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 40
Mixed