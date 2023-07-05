GBP/USD Pulls Back as Markets Look for Next Fed Rate Steer

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Steadies with US Dollar Sidelined but an RBA Pause Sinks AUD/USD
2023-07-04 06:30:00
Euro Ahead of US Jobs Data: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/GBP Price Setups
2023-07-04 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Trickle Higher as OPEC Seminar in Vienna Kicks Off
2023-07-05 13:00:29
Crude Oil Range Bound Ahead of OPEC+ Gathering and FOMC Minutes
2023-07-05 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Focus on FOMC Minutes as US Markets Reopen After Holiday
2023-07-05 02:00:00
Dow & Nasdaq 100 return to recent highs, while Nikkei 225 drops back
2023-07-04 09:15:48
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Technical Levels for Gold and Silver Analysed
2023-07-05 10:39:12
Gold Price Recovery Continues with the 100-Day MA Up Ahead
2023-07-04 14:13:57
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Pulls Back as Markets Look for Next Fed Rate Steer
2023-07-05 11:30:13
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Gears Up for Big Data Tomorrow
2023-07-04 07:55:49
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Intervention Concerns Provide Optimism for Yen Bulls
2023-07-04 10:00:57
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Carry Trade Continues Despite Intervention Talk
2023-07-03 15:43:38
More View More
GBP/USD Pulls Back as Markets Look for Next Fed Rate Steer

GBP/USD Pulls Back as Markets Look for Next Fed Rate Steer

David Cottle, Analyst
What's on this page

GBP/USD Price, Charts and Analysis:

  • GBP/USD gives back some ground as markets look to the Fed’s meeting minutes.
  • However, Sterling remains well supported close to recent significant highs.
  • Speculative positions remain long to a remarkable extent.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by David Cottle
Download the Full Q3 Forecast for GBP Now
Get My Guide

The British Pound edged lower against the United States Dollar in Wednesday’s Asian and European sessions as the market looked towards its next steer on Federal Reserve monetary policy, coming up later in the day, at 1800 GMT.

The Fed will release minutes from its June 14 meeting, at which rates were left unchanged for the first time in over a year. However, the US central bank left markets with the clear impression that still-higher rates were merely postponed, pending assessment of previous hikes’ effects, rather than taken off the table.

Indeed, based on Fed commentary, and sticky inflation, the market is looking for two more quarter-percentage-point rate increases this year. The first one is widely expected as soon as this month (the next policy meeting will wrap up on July 26).

Markets will of course be on watch for the extent to which the Fed minutes confirm their suspicions. Given the weakness seen in US economic data this month already, there will in any case be some fear that the economy won’t be able to take higher rates without sustaining more significant economic damage. This may mean that bullish bets on the Dollar are pared back but, given that just about every developed economy faces the same challenges now.

The United Kingdom faces its own prolonged battle with inflation, of which the country has caught one of the worst and most stubborn cases. The idea that the Bank of England still has much work to do to bring prices to heel saw Sterling rise in mid-June to highs not seen against the US Dollar since April 21 last year.

The Bank of England has already primed markets to expect local interest rates to remain higher for longer.

While some of those sterling-bullish bets have been pared given the UK’s clear economic headwinds, the currency remains quite close to those peaks even allowing for widespread belief that the Dollar could soon be getting more monetary support of its own. Unless the Fed provides some major hawkish impetus in the minutes, the Pound looks likely to retain support.

Speculative investors reportedly are at their most bullish on the British currency since before the Brexit vote back in 2016. The number of ‘long’ contracts (those betting on a rise) rose by 5,000 in the last week of June according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Top Trading Opportunities in Q3
Top Trading Opportunities in Q3
Recommended by David Cottle
Get the Latest Top Trade Ideas for Q3 from the DFX Team
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBPUSD Daily Chart

Chart Compiled UsingTradingView

GBP/USD remains well within the broad uptrend channel established back in March, as an extension of the run of gains seen since late September last year. The pair has already bounced once at the first Fibonacci retracement of the rise up from those lows to the peak of June 19.

That comes in at 1.22715, with channel support likely in place above it at 1.24337.

Sterling bulls will need to regain that June peak of 1.28613 and hold the market there if they’re going to close the gap between that level and the next major upside hurdle. That’s the trading range set between March 3 and April 22 last year. The lower bound of that range comes in at 1.29468, not far above the current market.

--By David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: Technical Levels for Gold and Silver Analysed
Gold Price Outlook: Technical Levels for Gold and Silver Analysed
2023-07-05 10:39:12
AUD/USD Price Forecast: PMI’s Hurt Aussie Dollar Ahead of FOMC Minutes
AUD/USD Price Forecast: PMI’s Hurt Aussie Dollar Ahead of FOMC Minutes
2023-07-05 07:55:37
Q3 Top Trade: Short EUR/GBP as A Hawkish BoE and Price Action Support Further Downside
Q3 Top Trade: Short EUR/GBP as A Hawkish BoE and Price Action Support Further Downside
2023-07-04 19:00:49
Short USD/ZAR: Top Trade Opportunities
Short USD/ZAR: Top Trade Opportunities
2023-07-04 17:00:17
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 5, 2023