GBP/USD Testing 1.2700 as USD Picks Up a Bid, UK Manufacturing Expands in May

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Dow Jones 30
2024-05-30 17:30:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since May 09, 2024 when EUR/USD traded near 1.08.
2024-05-29 18:23:31
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
OPEC+ Fights Declining Oil Prices with Extended Production Cuts, Phased Tapering
2024-06-03 08:19:41
US Crude Oil Prices Return More Gains As Market Looks To Inventories, OPEC
2024-05-30 14:30:16
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Dow Jones 30
2024-05-30 17:30:00
​​​​​Dow and Nikkei 225 Hit by Selling, Nasdaq 100 Losses Contained for Now
2024-05-30 10:45:31
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Index Slips As US Manufacturing Contracts Again, Gold Nudges Higher
2024-06-03 14:24:29
Markets Week Ahead: ECB Rate Decision, US NFPs – USD, Gold, Euro, Nasdaq
2024-06-02 09:00:29
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Testing 1.2700 as USD Picks Up a Bid, UK Manufacturing Expands in May
2024-06-03 10:00:50
British Pound Edges Up Vs USD, Market Looks To US PCE Numbers As Next Big Clue
2024-05-29 12:00:28
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 3, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Stuck Around 157.00 Ahead of US Inflation Data
2024-05-31 08:01:40
Japanese Yen Sentiment Analysis & Technical Outlook – USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2024-05-29 18:30:00
More View More
GBP/USD Testing 1.2700 as USD Picks Up a Bid, UK Manufacturing Expands in May

GBP/USD Testing 1.2700 as USD Picks Up a Bid, UK Manufacturing Expands in May

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

GBP/USD Analysis and Charts

  • UK Manufacturing outlook brightens.
  • Sterling effective exchange rate index hits an eight-year high.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

The UK manufacturing sector experienced a resurgence in May, with output expanding at the fastest rate in over two years, driven by an influx of new orders. This positive development also bolstered manufacturers' optimism, as their confidence levels soared to the highest point since early 2022, with 63% of companies anticipating an increase in output over the next year. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 51.2 in May, up from 49.1 in April, marking its highest reading since July 2022, though slightly below the initial flash estimate of 51.3.

According to Rob Dobson, director at data provider S&P Intelligence,

May saw a solid revival of activity in the UK manufacturing sector, with production levels and new business both rising at the quickest rates since early 2022. The breadth of the recovery was also positive, with concurrent output and new order growth registered for all of the main subindustries (consumer, intermediate, and investment goods) and all company size categories for the first time in over two years.’

Full UK Manufacturing PMI Report

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

The Sterling effective exchange rate is back at levels last seen in June 2016 before the British Pound fell on the Brexit vote. The effective exchange rate represents a weighted average that gauges a nation's currency value relative to a basket of foreign currencies from its key trading partners. Positive UK economic data has helped to prop up the British Pound this year, while a positive risk sentiment backdrop has also aided GBP.

GBP/USD is now retesting the 1.2700 area after posting a multi-month high of 1.2800 last week. A lot of this move lower is due to USD strength, fuelled by expectations that the Fed will leave interest rates at their current levels for longer. The first 25 basis point rate cut is forecast at the November 7 meeting, although the September 18 meeting remains a live option. Support is seen at 1.2667 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2628.

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart

image1.png

IG Retail data shows 37.42% of GBP/USD traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.67 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 4.10% higher than yesterday and 3.01% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.49% higher than yesterday and 8.47% lower than last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

Download the full report to see how changes in IG Client Sentiment can help your trading decisions:

GBP/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 14% 7% 10%
Weekly 13% -5% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the British Pound – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Index Slips As US Manufacturing Contracts Again, Gold Nudges Higher
US Dollar Index Slips As US Manufacturing Contracts Again, Gold Nudges Higher
2024-06-03 14:24:29
US Dollar Weakens After Monthly Inflation Cools, Gold Gains Momentum
US Dollar Weakens After Monthly Inflation Cools, Gold Gains Momentum
2024-05-31 13:01:26
USD/JPY Stuck Around 157.00 Ahead of US Inflation Data
USD/JPY Stuck Around 157.00 Ahead of US Inflation Data
2024-05-31 08:01:40
US Dollar Index Edges Lower, US Q1 GDP Second Estimates Prints at 1.3%
US Dollar Index Edges Lower, US Q1 GDP Second Estimates Prints at 1.3%
2024-05-30 12:54:59
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jun 3, 2024