GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Struggling for Bullish Continuation

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Stuck in a Holding Pattern Ahead of High Impact Data Releases
2023-04-27 08:01:54
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Recovers on GfK Consumer Confidence Data
2023-04-26 08:00:47
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Sinks as Sentiment Waivers in the Face of Supportive Data. Lower WTI?
2023-04-27 02:00:00
Crude Oil, Natural Gas Outlook: Preparing for an Advance?
2023-04-26 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: As Losses Mount, Retail Traders Become More Bullish
2023-04-26 23:00:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Rise as First Republic Bank Woes Spook Markets, Dow Jones Sinks
2023-04-25 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Consolidates as US Dollar Takes A Breather Ahead of Key Data. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-04-27 05:00:00
Gold and Silver Bid Higher, Government Bond Yields Fall on Recession Fears
2023-04-26 11:45:29
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Struggling for Bullish Continuation
2023-04-27 14:30:16
GBP/USD Technical Forecast: 1.2350 Support Key for Bullish Continuation
2023-04-26 09:45:13
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Apr 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: AUD/JPY, USD/JPY and EUR/JPY
2023-04-27 10:37:01
USD/CAD Wavers at Fibonacci Resistance as USD/JPY Makes Move on Trendline Support
2023-04-26 15:45:00
More View More
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Struggling for Bullish Continuation

GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Struggling for Bullish Continuation

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

GBP/USD News and Analysis

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

US Q1 GDP Disappointment Does Little for Cable

US Q1 GDP missed estimates of 2% growth, coming in at a disappointing 1.1%. The print was the first estimate which typically has the greatest market-moving potential and notably, had very little effect after the release. In fact, cable has actually traded lower in the early afternoon during the London session despite a boost from Goldman Sachs who now anticipate a peak interest rate in the UK of 5%. Markets have priced in around 4.75% for the peak so the potential for a bullish repricing remains, particularly as rate expectations in the US took a hit after yesterday’s banking worries around another drastic decline in the share price of the fledgling First Republic Bank.

GBP/USD Technical Considerations and Levels of Interest

The technical outlook for cable suggest a lack of bullish momentum to set a new yearly high despite declining yields in the US and a rather forlorn US dollar. Yesterday and thus far today, extended upper wicks reveal a rejection of higher prices or at the very least, a reluctance to trade higher at current levels, in the absence of a catalyst. Keep in mind that the potential for a catalyst improves with the busy economic calendar in the next week.

Immediate support appears at the zone of support around 1.2445 followed by the underside of the wedge formation and 1.2345 and the zone around the psychological whole number of 1.2300. Resistance remains at the swing high of 1.2547.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Richard Snow
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Major Risk Events for the Next Seven Days

After today’s US GDP data, tomorrow we’ll get the final piece of inflation data before the crucial FOMC meeting where markets have reduced the probability of a 25 basis point hike from Jerome Powell and the committee given the recent rise in uncertainty and slight lift in volatility. Hotter PCE data may revert those probabilities back in line with where they were a week earlier, however.

Additionally, both manufacturing and services PMI (ISM) are due next week where manufacturing lags the better-performing services sector – the major contributor to overall US GDP.

image2.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Q1 Growth (GDP) Disappoints, US Dollar Nudges Higher Post-Release
US Q1 Growth (GDP) Disappoints, US Dollar Nudges Higher Post-Release
2023-04-27 12:58:31
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: AUD/JPY, USD/JPY and EUR/JPY
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: AUD/JPY, USD/JPY and EUR/JPY
2023-04-27 10:37:01
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Stuck in a Holding Pattern Ahead of High Impact Data Releases
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Stuck in a Holding Pattern Ahead of High Impact Data Releases
2023-04-27 08:01:54
USD/CAD Wavers at Fibonacci Resistance as USD/JPY Makes Move on Trendline Support
USD/CAD Wavers at Fibonacci Resistance as USD/JPY Makes Move on Trendline Support
2023-04-26 15:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Apr 27, 2023