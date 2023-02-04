GBP Fundamental Forecast: BoE Expects the UK to Narrowly Avoid a Recession

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Recap: Crucial Takeaways from the FED, BoE and ECB
2023-02-03 13:20:15
EURUSD Gains As Eurozone Data Show Modest Return To Growth
2023-02-03 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Update: Delicately Poised Ahead of NFP Release
2023-02-03 10:32:36
Crude Oil Price Under the Pump in the Face of Fed, ECB and BoE Hikes. Lower WTI?
2023-02-03 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow’s Skepticism Anchors Nasdaq Volatility, Dollar Charged by NFPs and Rate Forecasts
2023-02-03 22:00:27
Dow Conspicuously Lags S&P 500 and Nasdaq, Dollar Rebounds Ahead of NFPs
2023-02-02 23:00:12
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD on the Precipice
2023-02-03 09:00:51
Gold Prices (XAU) Retreat from Recent High, Silver (XAG) Follows Suit
2023-02-02 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Recap: Crucial Takeaways from the FED, BoE and ECB
2023-02-03 13:20:15
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Jan 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.23.
2023-02-02 15:23:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow’s Skepticism Anchors Nasdaq Volatility, Dollar Charged by NFPs and Rate Forecasts
2023-02-03 22:00:27
USD/JPY Post FOMC: Fading Recession Perceptions See Moderate USDJPY Move
2023-02-02 11:19:37
More View More
GBP Fundamental Forecast: BoE Expects the UK to Narrowly Avoid a Recession

GBP Fundamental Forecast: BoE Expects the UK to Narrowly Avoid a Recession

Richard Snow, Analyst

Pound Sterling Fundamental Forecast: Bearish

  • The Bank of England may just have raised rates for the last time as it suggests we may have reached peak inflation, but this view is fraught with uncertainty
  • The Bank’s December forecast confirming a recession in Q4 2022 was revised by the narrowest of margins. UK Q4 GDP is out this coming Friday
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
See what our analysts foresee in pound sterling for Q1
Get My Guide

The bearish sterling bias of this forecast takes into consideration the tendency for the pound to dip after rate hikes as the cost-of-living squeeze worsens, the potential end of rate hikes and a confirmed technical recession, or the narrowest of escapes, which is certainly no reason to celebrate.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The Bank of England May Have Just Hiked for the Last Time

This week was by far the busiest of the year from the perspective of high impact, market moving data all clustered around the middle to the end of the week. Three major central bank rate decisions, crucial employment data and services PMI numbers ensured a roller coaster ride for price action and we look to next week as the dust settles.

The Bank if England’s monetary policy committee (MPC) dropped language used in previous statements that referred to “further increases in the bank rate may be required” or that it will “respond forcefully” on rates – which suggests, if inflation continues to head lower from here, that the current 4% level may turn out to be the terminal rate for the UK.

With that being said, the Bank Governor Andrew Bailey stated that this is uncharted territory for the MPC at a time when inflation has breached 10%. If inflation proves to be more persistent and widespread, the MPC aren’t opposed to hike again and another 50 bps hike cannot be ruled out, although, markets only appear to be pricing in a hold or a 25 bps in March with any real conviction at this moment.

Implied Probabilities Derived from OIS Curve

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Would a Narrow Miss of a Technical Recession be Reason to Celebrate?

The Bank of England has revised higher its November forecast for Q4 GDP from the slightest of contractions to the slightest measure of ‘growth’, from -0.1% (QoQ) to + 0.1%. Whether we get the positive or negative figure is rather academic at this point. The main problem is the data has deteriorated and certainly isn’t encouraging at all.

However, in the event of a negative print, the UK economy would fall into a technical recession which is defined as two successive quarters of negative economic growth and such bad news has the potential to snowball as negative sentiment spreads through the market.

Top Trading Opportunities in Q1
Top Trading Opportunities in Q1
Recommended by Richard Snow
Find out where opportunities may exist
Get My Guide

Major Event Risk in the Week Ahead

After a massive week the economic calendar cools off in the number of high impact data releases, which, for the UK, appears at the end of the week with that crucial GDP print and a potential move lower in the impressive University of Michigan Sentiment preliminary figure.

image3.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Prints Hammer Candle Following Blockbuster NFP Report
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Prints Hammer Candle Following Blockbuster NFP Report
2023-02-03 22:00:36
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts For The Week Ahead
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts For The Week Ahead
2023-02-03 16:07:21
Gold Price Forecast: Easing Financial Conditions Leave the Fed in a Tricky Spot
Gold Price Forecast: Easing Financial Conditions Leave the Fed in a Tricky Spot
2023-01-29 12:00:00
Dollar Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Remains Conflicted Around 130.000
Dollar Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Remains Conflicted Around 130.000
2023-01-29 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish