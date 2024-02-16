 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Gains After Weak US Retail Sales but US PPI Poses Threat to Recovery
2024-02-15 17:00:00
US Dollar Pauses after CPI-Induced Rally, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2024-02-14 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: IEA Lowers Demand Growth Estimate, Oil Recovery Slows
2024-02-15 19:30:00
Oil Attempts Recovery with Key Level in Sight
2024-02-08 17:00:43
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Recovers, while Dax and Dow make Further Gains
2024-02-16 12:00:00
FTSE 100 Lifted by CPI data, but Dax and Dow both Knocked Back by Stronger US Inflation Figures
2024-02-14 12:30:34
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Bounce off Confluence Support, Markets Eye US PPI for Fed Cues
2024-02-15 23:30:00
Gold Sinks, Weighed Down by the Dollar and US Yields Post CPI
2024-02-14 11:05:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Retail Sales Soar in January to Erase December Slump, GBP Unfazed
2024-02-16 09:11:53
UK Recession Confirmed by Dismal Q4 GDP Data – GBP, FTSE Reaction
2024-02-15 09:11:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gains As Growth Data Put Spotlight On BOJ Policy Shift
2024-02-15 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: FX Intervention Talk Reenters the Fray
2024-02-14 15:54:03
More View More
FTSE 100 Recovers, while Dax and Dow make Further Gains

FTSE 100 Recovers, while Dax and Dow make Further Gains

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

FTSE 100, Dow Jones, Dax 40 Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 rebounds

​The index has enjoyed two days of gains, recouping the losses suffered on Tuesday.​Further gains target the 7700 high from early January, before moving on to the late December high at 7750. Having established a higher low this week, the bullish view begins to regain some strength, after a mixed performance in January and February.

​A close back below 7540 and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) would mark a more bearish development.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

See the latest daily and weekly changes in FTSE 100 client sentiment

FTSE 100 Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -29% 43% -2%
Weekly -28% 30% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Dax at new highs

​The consolidation of late January and early February has resolved into a move higher, with the index back above 17,000 and back at a new record high.​The price has once again found support at the 50-day SMA, and looks poised for more upside.

​A more bearish view would need a move back below the 50-day SMA to suggest another push towards the 16,532 and 16,346 areas of possible support.

DAX Daily Chart

Download our free guide on how to improve your trading confidence

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Dow back on course for 39,000

​The index is heading higher again after a brief shakeout on Tuesday following US inflation data.​Further gains will carry it back to new record highs, with 39,000 only a short distance away.

​Sellers will need a reversal back below 38,000 to suggest a deeper pullback is at hand.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Earnings Preview: What to Expect from NVIDIA Results
US Earnings Preview: What to Expect from NVIDIA Results
2024-02-16 10:30:00
FTSE 100 drops, Dow remains bid and Nikkei 225 makes new 34-year high
FTSE 100 drops, Dow remains bid and Nikkei 225 makes new 34-year high
2024-02-09 13:00:00
DAX Edges Down, S&P 500 Eyes 5000 and Nasdaq 100 Hits New Record High
DAX Edges Down, S&P 500 Eyes 5000 and Nasdaq 100 Hits New Record High
2024-02-08 11:00:54
S&P 500: Why US Stocks May Not Feel the Love in February
S&P 500: Why US Stocks May Not Feel the Love in February
2024-02-07 17:00:50
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
Germany 40
Mixed
Clock icon 25m
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024
FTSE 100
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 16, 2024