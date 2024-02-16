FTSE 100 Recovers, while Dax and Dow make Further Gains

FTSE 100, Dow Jones, Dax 40 Analysis and Charts

​​​FTSE 100 rebounds

​The index has enjoyed two days of gains, recouping the losses suffered on Tuesday.​Further gains target the 7700 high from early January, before moving on to the late December high at 7750. Having established a higher low this week, the bullish view begins to regain some strength, after a mixed performance in January and February.

​A close back below 7540 and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) would mark a more bearish development.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

​Dax at new highs

​The consolidation of late January and early February has resolved into a move higher, with the index back above 17,000 and back at a new record high.​The price has once again found support at the 50-day SMA, and looks poised for more upside.

​A more bearish view would need a move back below the 50-day SMA to suggest another push towards the 16,532 and 16,346 areas of possible support.

DAX Daily Chart

​Dow back on course for 39,000

​The index is heading higher again after a brief shakeout on Tuesday following US inflation data.​Further gains will carry it back to new record highs, with 39,000 only a short distance away.

​Sellers will need a reversal back below 38,000 to suggest a deeper pullback is at hand.

Dow Jones Daily Chart